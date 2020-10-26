PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for the illegal killing of a bull elk that was killed between the evening of Sept.15 and the morning of Sept. 17, southeast of Pinedale in Game Management Unit 3C. The elk was located near Forest Road 143 approximately one half mile south of Farnsworth Ranch Road. The antlers were removed and the meat was left to waste.
“Someone may have information about this case and we need their help to apprehend those responsible,” said Arizona Game and Fish Department Wildlife Manager Eric Podoll. “At the time the poaching occurred, many hunters were in the field hunting as well as other outdoor recreationists, so it’s possible someone may have seen something or have information about this crime. This is the action of a criminal — no true sportsman would leave game in the field to rot.”
Anyone with information about this case can call the AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700 or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt and refer to case 20-003113. Callers may remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for an OGT reward of up to $1,500 in this case upon arrest. Arizona Elk Society has increased their reward to $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.
