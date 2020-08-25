ST. JOHNS — Two high profile cases pending in Apache County Superior Court are inching along, two of them coming on for hearings last week. One is finally set to trial; the other is bogged down in disputes about disclosure of information.
Joshua Richardson
In The State of Arizona v. Joshua Richardson, the county attorney’s office has charged the defendant with murder, burglary, aggravated assault and other felonies, alleging that on October, 3, 2017, the then-14 year old Richardson, during a burglary, shot and killed 46-year-old Terrilynne Collins in her family retreat in Concho with family members nearby, and her husband Ernest Collins, Jr. on the phone with her. Richardson has been in a juvenile facility in Coconino County jail ever since. He is presumed by law to be innocent.
The tortured history of this case has brought the parties to the brink of settlement in November 2019, including a plea agreement, but efforts have all fallen through with hard feelings all around. In a case management conference on August 19, the case has finally been set to jury trial, something the Collins family has been wanting from the start.
At that conference, Judge Michael Latham presided. The state is represented by career prosecutor Garrett Whiting of the Apache County Attorney’s Office; the defense, by Cindy Castillo of Castillo Law from the Valley. Castillo wants off the case. She has worked the case hard by all appearances, had a deal, but then then didn’t have a deal, and has since informed the court that she will not represent Richardson at trial. She will stay on to continue negotiating for a settlement, she said.
If there isn’t a deal, Castillo will be out as Richardson’s counsel and the court will appoint a public defender. Judge Latham has told the parties repeatedly, and indeed has made the same advisements in other criminal cases: Don’t plan on a jury to be empaneled until early to mid-2021 because the majority of prospective jurors are called from the north-county area, the Navajo Nation to be exact, which is still struggling to crawl out of the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides that, there seems to be little idea on how to congregate one hundred potential jurors (needed are 12, plus two or three alternates) while social distancing mandates are still in effect.
Among the case’s twists and turns was the November 2019 plea agreement whereby the parties agreed to a range of sentence in prison for the young man, but the low end of the range that the parties agreed that judge would choose from was not allowed under sentencing statutes; in other words, the range agreed upon was illegal. The prosecutor withdrew from the agreement in January.
Also, husband Ernest Collins, Jr., himself a lawyer, hired his own lawyer, Michael Urbano of Mesa, to represent the victims which the law says he can do. In April 2020, a lawyer by the name of Michael Urbano ended up getting his law license suspended for three years by the State Bar of Arizona for a serious ethical lapse, the details of which are not identified in the suspension order.
As far as trial preparation time for whomever Richardson’s new attorney will be, he or she will have plenty of time to prepare considering that the trial won’t start anytime soon. There is at least one more hearing before trial.
It’s called a “Donald” hearing, named after a supreme court case wherein the judge tells the defendant the sentence he is facing if he is found guilty by a jury as opposed to the deal that is being offered in settlement. The idea is to make sure that there is no question that everybody has been told what might happen if a defendant loses at trial. It might be noted that the death penalty is not available in cases like Richardson’s, because the defendant was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime.
As of press time, the dates of that hearing and the jury trial were not available.
Dr. Kevin Eagar
Eagar Chiropractor Kevin Eagar is facing almost 200 felonies arising from allegations that he secretly video taped women in the restroom of his office from April 2018 to January 2019.
According to court records, Town of Eagar police say that he admitted to getting sexual gratification from seeing women in those circumstances. He also faces charges of forgery (allegedly altering medical records) practicing medicine without a license (allegedly doing things outside the scope of chiropractic treatment) and sexual assault.
There are about a dozen victims and some of them, like Mr. Collins in the Richardson case, have hired their own lawyers to urge their victim’s rights. Eagar is presumed by law to be innocent.
The case has been going since January 2019 and Eagar has been in the Apache County Jail on a $1million bond since then.
On Monday, August 17, Pro Tem Judge Allen Perkins called the case and got an earful from the attorneys. The state is represented by Alane Moore of the county attorney’s office; the defense by former prosecutor Alan Zickerman of the Zickerman Law Office, PLLC of Flagstaff.
Zickerman is apparently not happy with the pace and substance of discovery — the legal word for information gathered by law enforcement and/or the county attorney. Zickerman claims the county attorney’s office is blocking access to information; the prosecutor is just as exasperated by the number of motions Zickerman has filed asking for sanctions against the prosecutor. Moore claims that they have turned over everything they are supposed to.
But at the hearing, Eagar’s investigator told the judge that he showed up to start reviewing several boxes of medical records, but the prosecutor’s office insisted on having a police officer in the room. That’s when a burglary call came in and the officer had to leave, so the investigator only had 30 minutes for his task.
Sanctions can be imposed by the court on an erring party, and during the last hearing in June about this mess, Judge Perkins warned the parties that he could start suppressing evidence if he finds violations of the discovery rules. For that reason, attorneys for victims howled, including Criss Candelaria who once served as the elected Apache County Attorney. In Candelaria’s view, the evidence against Eagar is substantial, but if some of the state’s evidence is suppressed, meaning that the court, as a punishment against the state for discovery violations, disallows the jury to hear that evidence, it will hurt the case against Eagar.
In the end, the court set an entire morning next month for everybody to show up in court, and the judge will go through with them all of the information in question to make appropriate rulings about what, if and when it must be disclosed. That hearing is set for Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.