ST JOHNS — Sixteen year-old Joshua Richardson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Apache County Superior Court on Nov. 4. He was originally charged as an adult with first degree murder in the shooting death of Terrilynne Collins, 55, a wife and mother, at the Collins’ family retreat Oct. 3, 2017, in Concho. At the time, Richardson was a neighbor and 14 years-old. He was also charged with burglary, aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery and attempted theft. He has been held without bond since his arrest in a juvenile jail facility in Coconino County.
As part of a plea deal, Richardson pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony, manslaughter, and two counts of aggravated assault for using a weapon to place two persons in “reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury,” Class 3 felonies. The two persons were the victim’s daughter and her friend who were present when Richardson reportedly shot the victim in the face with her own gun.
Manslaughter under Arizona law occurs when a person “recklessly causes the death of another person.” It differs from murder which requires that a person acts while “intending or knowing” that it will cause the death of another person, or in Richardson’s case “in the course of and in furtherance of,” committing an underlying felony crime, in this case, a burglary, the original charging document states. The burglary charge and two others, attempting to commit armed robbery and attempting to commit theft of a vehicle, would be dismissed.
But Judge C. Allan Perkins did not accept Richardson’s plea. As a point of procedure, a judge can accept the plea right then or wait until the pre-sentence report (prepared by the probation department) is available. That way the judge can determine if the plea to particular charges serves the interests of justice. In this case, Perkins will decide that at the time of Richardson’s sentencing, the date for which will be determined during a scheduling conference on Nov. 18.
If the judge accepts the plea, sentencing will proceed. If he rejects the plea, the parties can ask for a different judge to consider it, or either side can withdraw from the agreement. That would mean setting the case for trial, or going back to the negotiating table to reach a different agreement.
A Class 2 dangerous felony carries a range of sentence of 7-21 years in prison. The law says that Richardson must be given credit for the time he has been incarcerated, which is a little over two years. The aggravated assault charges carry a range of sentence of 3 to 12.5 years.
The plea agreement itself is not yet available, so whether the parties agreed to have the judge “stack” the sentences, meaning that Richardson will begin serving the sentence on the second or third charge after he finishes serving the time on the first one — is unclear. That scenario is called consecutive sentences. Alternately, if Richardson is sentenced to concurrent sentences, the time served on one charge will count as time served on the others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.