PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Rudy Mejia loves his job. He is a meat and poultry inspector/livestock deputy inspector with the Department of Agriculture covering Navajo County. He also loves Pinetop-Lakeside and he loves his hobby, bucking bulls.
Mejia grew up in Casa Grande and enjoyed the family’s summer trips to Pinetop-Lakeside. He loved it so much that he knew one day he would live here.
Six years ago he traded in his job with the Arizona Department of Transportation for a job with the Department of Agriculture and moved to Pinetop-Lakeside.
His job covers Navajo County, and it takes him from Pinetop-Lakeside and Highway 260 to Young, Pinedale and Heber. His responsibilities are akin to an investigator or detective. If someone wants to sell livestock he must make sure it is not stolen, or if it is to be taken to slaughter, he has to make sure it is not sick or stolen.
He loves working with the ranchers.
“It is a great job,” said Mejia. “I have never caught anyone but we just don’t want someone to say, ‘that’s mine,’ so we check it.”
Mejia grew up around rodeos, rode horses and dressed the part and knew he wanted to be involved in rodeo like everyone around him. He said he knew he did not have the talent to be a team roper. He also knew he would not have the guts to ride a bull. But, after arriving on the Mountain and another plan going south so to speak, he was introduced to bucking bulls and wanted to get into the bull business. He found one good bucking bull, and that was the beginning of Rudy Mejia Bucking Bulls.
A bucking bull is a bull used in rodeo bull riding competitions. A stock contractor, someone who owns bulls, supplies their bull or bulls, if selected by the rodeo, to the rodeo for the professional bull riders to ride. The rider and the bull are paired by a draw. There is big money to be made for both the rider and the contractor.
Rodeos like to choose bulls that leap and plunge or spin. Everybody gets excited to see a bull that does those things and to see just how long a rider can stay on the bull. It is a dangerous profession but each year, though there are fewer professional bull riders than years ago, it still gets the crowd excited to watch the bull and the rider.
Mejia said the bulls are like athletes and the stock contractor takes great pains to ensure they eat correctly and are well taken care of and they are definitely not put out to pasture. They are star athletes. Their cost ranges on the low end around $5,000 all the way up to $100,000 for the Professional Bull Riders circuit.
“Any bull will buck,” said Mejia. “You try to get a predator. When they buck good, it is just like your kid hitting a home run.”
He said in order to get a bull to be a really good bucking bull, a flank is used. Some use an actual strap called a bucking strap. He said it doesn’t hurt the bull. The strap or a rope is cinched around the bull’s abdomen and it causes it to buck vigorously to try to get rid of the strap as the animal tries to get rid of the rider on its back.
Mejia’s girlfriend, Joy Gillespie, also became interested in the bucking bulls and she bought one. Her bucking bull is Joy’s Bang Bang. So, now Mejia has three bulls to try to place at a rodeo event – King Tut, a red bull who is 3 years old, as is Joy’s Bang Bang. The other is King Kong, who is 6 years old and weighs about a 1,000 pounds.
One of the premier events Mejia has been looking forward to, and is involved in, happens this Friday and Saturday night at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. For those who love bull riding — that means either the bull or the bull rider or both — eight seconds of suspenseful excitement for each bull rider will take place as the spectators wait to see how long the rider can stay on the bull or for the bull to kick them off. It is the only chance for bull riding fans to see live PBR action in northern Arizona.
Each rider will face one bull in what is called the Long Round. Then the top 10 riders from the Long Round will advance to the Short Round on both nights.
The Mile High PBR is part of the Touring Pro Division. It will feature not only bull riding favorites and veteran riders, but also the up-and-coming bull riders who can earn money to qualify for the PBR’s elite Built Ford Tough World Finals presented by Wrangler.
Full details on the event can be found on PBR’s official website at PBR.com.
Mejia will also have bulls bucking at the May 7 Show Low Rodeo that will be held at the rodeo grounds as one of the events for the Show Low Anniversary Celebration.
He will also be part of the two upcoming rodeos in Taylor and Springerville.
Mejia calls his RM Bucking Bulls a hobby, for now, and it is an expensive hobby, but he really would love to travel the PBR circuit with his bucking bulls one day as more than a hobby.
His father owned a grocery store in Eloy, and his mother was a school principal. He has one brother who is the manager of a water company.
When asked if his parents are thrilled about his pursuit of a career in bucking bulls, he said they are.
Should you be out and about, you may not see Mejia’s bucking bulls, but you likely will notice his black RAM truck because his tag is a dead give-away. It reads RMBULLS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.