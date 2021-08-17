SHOW LOW – Spicy-food lovers listen up – Hatch green chile has arrived in Show Low.
The close of summer and the sonata of school bells signal the advent the relatively short Hatch green chile roasting season, so be sure to grab them while you can.
Southwestern cuisine is incomplete without it, and the season lasts from early August through the end of September.
Many chile fans take their roasted treasure home to freeze and serve year-round via tasty dishes such as enchiladas, tamales or simply wrapping some in a tortilla with some cheddar cheese. Others make jam and save it for the all-time winter favorite — green chile stew.
Hatch green chile is uniquely grown in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico. Green chile is served many ways. It is served roasted and peeled, whole or diced, and is quite popular in various sauces.
In addition to local restaurants, several national food chains also offer Hatch green chile on many of their menu items.
Red chile is simply the matured green chile and it is often dried and ground into a powder. These powdered fruits are then turned into a red chile sauce through boiling and blending with various spices. Red chile powder is traditionally blended with water, herbs and spices.
Serving both red and green chile on a dish is often referred to as “Christmas” style. Though both red and green chile is dried and turned into a powder, it is more common with red chile.
The popularity of cooking shows have increased the popularity of morphing the spicy fruit into a dessert, though the recent pandemic could limit availability due to labor shortages.
Hatch green chiles have the distinction of becoming the first Capsicum plants grown off of Earth. On July 12, NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station started growing them from seeds in the Advanced Plant Habitat. “Numex Española Improved” was chosen for its performance in testing environments. The fruit will be evaluated for texture, flavor and piquancy.
Why get it roasted?
Roasting is done for many reasons, but mostly to make the fruit more versatile once you get it home. It adds smokiness to the flavor and helps to remove the skin.
A commercial chile roaster has a drum with heavy gauge steel diamond mesh and the ends made of thick plate steel discs, mounted on a frame held over powerful propane burners.
A chile purchase is loaded into the cylinder by the roaster. The drum is then rotated by motor or hand cran and the chile tumbles over the flames, heating the chile pods on every side as they shed their skins. This process ensures the chile skins blister just enough to allow for easier peeling. Skins, seeds, and other debris falls through the bottom of the drum.
This process is quite appealing, with the satisfying sound of the chiles crackling, and the sight of the blistering and falling skins, accompanied by the pleasing smell of the roasting peppers. The skins of the roasted chiles are inedible, and peeling the chiles to prepare them for freezer storage is a traditional family communal activity.
Green chile isn’t just for Mexican food; be sure to try some in your next batch of lasagna. You could be pleasantly surprised, plus is a healthy food. Green chile supplies 111% or your daily recommended allowance of Vitamin A and 213% of your Vitamin C. It is tasty and healthy.
