SHOW LOW — Show Low Police Department Officer Richard “Richie” Rosales was promoted to police sergeant during the Show Low City Council April 6 meeting.
Rosales, a resident of the White Mountains for 20 years, is a graduate of Blue Ridge High School. He was in the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Explorer Program and served for four years, showing he was a dedicated individual.
When he turned 21, Rosales applied with SLPD and he was hired in August 2012, said Police Chief Joe Shelley.
“In the patrol ranks he quickly showed a passion for the profession,” said Shelley. “And it seemed easy for him to find criminal activity ... no matter what. He just goes down the road and seems to fall right into it, especially the possession and transportation of drugs. That’s where he really excels.
“His work ethic is seldom rivaled in the patrol division,” said Shelley. “In 2013, he was voted Officer of the Year. And then in 2015 with only 2½ years of experience, he tested for a multitask force position in the Department of Public Safety squad as a detective, while maintaining his status with SLPD, and was quickly recognized by the state squad for his hard work, ethics and compassion for the position.”
Rosales was recognized twice, in 2017 and 2019, as Gang Detective of the Year by Arizona DPS.
He became of member of the White Mountain Regional Special Response Team (SRT) and also instructs organized crime to new recruits in the academy.
“Whenever Richie sets his mind to something he accomplishes it,” said Shelley.
