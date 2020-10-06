Rotary Club Names 2 students of the month

SHOW LOW — White Mountain Rotary Club Honored Addie Clark from Show Low High School, Rebekah James from Blue Ridge High School as students of the month.
Blue Ridge High School senior, 18- year old Rebekah James was selected as a student of the month because of her leadership as Student Body President and Co-President of Tri-M. She is currently serving as Student Director for her Choir class, pending Chairman of the Mayors Youth Advisory Committee, pending Vice President for the National Honors Society as well as being selected to be the Captain of the JV Volleyball Team at Blue Ridge High Schools.
Throughout High School Rebekah has received various awards including Jacket Crusader for MVP of entire Student Council as a Junior. In her Sophomore year, Rebekah was awarded the Directors Award for her leadership in Choir as well as Coaches Award for her leadership on the Volleyball Team.
Her parents are Kim and Ray James. Her grandparents are Kay and Skip Carlson who reside in Lakeside.
Her advice to younger students, “Put in the work, because it can only help you and will be so worth it in the end.”
Rebekah enjoys volunteering her free time to help teachers clean out their classrooms, giving time to Camp Grace, ringing bells for the Salvation Army and Adopt-A-Classroom at Blue Ridge Elementary School. Rebekah has offered her time to help with the Nature Centers annual benefit as well as volunteering at the Living Hope annual benefit and going as far as to lend a helping hand to help build houses in Mexico.
Rebekah’s plans on attending Indiana State University with a career goal to open a homeless shelter to offer those in need a “fresh start”.
Show Low High School senior, 18- year old Addie Clark was selected as student of the month because of her leadership in sports and her dedication to the team’s success.
Throughout high school Addie has been awarded Principal Academic List straight for 3 years. Addie has earned an All-American Athlete Award and 1st team offensive player of the year twice.
Her parents are Byron and Jamie Clark. Addie’s Grandparents are Gene and Quezia Hall of Snowflake and Vicci and Jim Giger of Show Low.
Addie’s best known for her leadership as Captain for various sport clubs such as Volleyball, Softball and Track. Addie is also President for her church activity days.
Addie’s advice for younger students, “Be involved in everything, attend anything you can. High School goes so fast.”
Upon finishing high school, Addie will finish her Medical Assistant program and then plans on attending Northland Pioneer College with plans to transfer to University of Arizona. Her career goal is to become a trauma surgeon.
Rotary is a service club which supports Blue Ridge and Show Low High Schools by sponsoring scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange, and student of the month awards. The local club is part of Rotary International with more than a million members worldwide in 32,000 clubs in 190 countries. Visitors are invited to attend a monthly club meeting, contact club president Jay Zucker at 520-471-2080 for details.
