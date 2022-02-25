PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Author Ann Morrow Lindbergh wrote, “To give without any reward, or any notice, has a special quality of its own.”
And, had it not been for the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center’s board president appreciatively and excitedly sharing the news of a special gift they received from Roy Clifton Glover, only his good friend and attorney Brendon R. Rogers, and other devisees, would not have been aware of what he had chosen to do with his assets following his death.
Mazie Hastings, who was board president at the time of the gift notification, along with others who are now at the senior center, did not know Glover and could not believe he would remember them in his will. They asked everyone they came in contact with if they knew him or remembered him. But, as many pass through the senior center, no one presently there recalled him specifically.
Glover was a resident of Pinetop and he and his wife Charlotte had come to the White Mountains following his retirement in 1978. But, like many, they did not really retire. Roy got his contractors license and he and Charlotte built many homes together, living in each one until the next one was completed and then they would move into that one. But, once they built their dream home, they really were at home and they retired.
Roy had been married many years before and had three sons by his first wife. Though that relationship ended, his relationship with his sons continued and when Roy met Charlotte, the love of his life, who had one son, you could say, together they had four.
Roy and Charlotte were married 45 years when she died in 2015. Two of Roy’s sons preceded Charlotte in death. One died in 1998 and another in 2013. His last son died two years after Charlotte and not only was Roy’s heart broken, but he realized he was
totally alone.
It was during this time that Roy began going to the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center which was obviously important to him, and one of the reasons he likely remembered them in his will.
There were others that Roy also remembered, but the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, which has been inundated with so many needs over the last several years, wanted to know more about the man whose gift will make a difference for all of their seniors.
For that reason, Rogers was willing to share information about his friend of many years while keeping the confidence of the other devisees.
Roy grew up on a 50-acre farm in Odessa, Missouri. His parents farmed corn, oats and alfalfa which they would bail for their their chickens, horses, and ducks. Roy was born on Oct. 2, 1927. Having been brought up during the great depression like many, he learned to work hard to get by and began plowing fields at the tender age of six.
The family moved to Tucson Roy’s junior year of high school and at the age of 15 he began working for the phone company.
In 1945, at the age of 18, Roy headed to California and joined the Maritime services for the Navy. They sent him to a six-week radio school in New York and following graduation, he served two weeks in World War II before it ended. Even so, Roy did not leave the service. He stayed in and served as the captain’s boy and spent three years at sea. His next role was that of chief storekeeper where he was responsible for keeping all of the Navy’s ships equipped with supplies, food, materials and equipment. He spent a total of 10 years in the service.
Upon his discharge, Roy went back to Tucson and resumed his job with the phone company where, after a time, they bridged his time back to his start date of 1943. He fought for and received his mandatory pay increases and proudly paid cash for a 1951 Ford Coupe that was two-tone beige with seat covers and white wall tires. That had to be very important to him since he relayed those details to Rogers.
Roy’s resume was short, as was the custom for people of his day — not changing jobs frequently like today, but illustrating his work ethic and his love of country: US Merchant Marine, three years; US Marine Corp Reserve, three years; US Navy Reserve, four years; and Mountain Bell, 35 years.
“Roy was my friend,” wrote Rogers. “He was a loving and caring man. He never shied away from hard work and knew how to save. His goal was always to live comfortably and to make sure that his wife, Charlotte, was taken care of. After she and the boys passed, Roy began wondering where he could make his earnings do the most good.”
Though the names of the recipients of Glover’s other gifts are not being made public, Rogers said that Glover eventually settled on who he would leave gifts, endowments and scholarships to.
And, as a message to all who were chosen as Glover’s beneficiaries, Rogers wrote, “If you are reading this, you need only know that Roy’s spirit lives on through you, that he believes in you, and that he wants you to take what he has given you and succeed. Never squander time and never throw your hard-earned money away. Lastly, pay it forward!”
There are no photographs of Glover and there was no obituary. Roy Clifton Glover died on Jan. 16, 2021. He was 94. His life and his legacy is all you need remember, for it reminds us all that there are people who truly give without expecting to receive.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ‘Round the Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.