'Round the mountain

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Poet and writer Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” And, that is the effect Teresa Wahlheim has on the customers who come through her line at Eddie’s Country Store in Pinetop.
Always armed with a smile, a kind word and what most would call extra effort is just Wahlheim’s way of letting people know they matter.
Wahlheim is one of five children. They grew up in Phoenix around 19th and Northern when there were still horses and orange groves. In their home there was a lot of structure and a lot of love. They were always empowered and told that when they left the nest they could do anything they wanted to do.
Wahlheim’s father, Charles, who started out as a newspaper boy in Illinois, became the owner or publisher of over 50 newspapers in the country such as the Sacramento Bee, the Texas Star and the Mesa Tribune. His running buddies were Eddie Basha and Bob Evans, all mavericks in their heyday.
“My Dad taught compassion,” said Wahlheim. “He said go up to anybody and say, ‘I am sorry to hear about what happened,’ and they will tell you their story.”
Her dad was out of town when her mother went into labor with her — three months early. He immediately booked a flight and said a prayer to St. Therese, The Little Flower, asking her to keep his wife healthy and safe. That prayer was answered. Teresa was born weighing 2 pounds and 5 ounces.
In those days there was a 90% death rate for preemies and a high percentage for long terms problems.
“There was nothing medically wrong with me,” said Wahlheim. “I was born perfect.”
When the family would gather for the potlucks, her Dad would call her in to tell the story of her birth.
“For the first 15 years of my life, I thought I was my Dad’s show and tell project.”
Wahlheim and her father were very close, so close they would finish each other’s sentences.
“Even though there were five kids, I always felt like I was an only child,” she said.
Around age 20, Wahlheim was having difficulty finding a job. She asked her Dad to put in a good word for her with his friend Eddie Basha. He told her she would have to make it on her own.
A self described free spirit who has done everything on a wing and prayer, Wahlheim felt the call to spiritual life and entered The Monastery of the Infant Jesus, a prayerful order whose monastic life was very strict — no talking and very disciplined habits. Her examination of the Order lasted three weeks. Each week there was a 30-minute period of talking allowed. Feeling she was not strong enough to embrace that lifestyle, and looking at another Order in the Encyclopedia, the Mother Superior asked her if she wanted to go to that Order. She said no, she just wanted to go home.
Encouraged by the Mother Superior to investigate the sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows, a teaching Order which originated from Italy, Wahlheim got off the bus in Shreveport, Louisiana at the monastery and was “robustly greeted” by the sisters — very different from the stricter monastic life she had just left. She decided to stay.
She became an Aspirant, a pre-candidate for becoming a nun, for two years and then a Novitiate, an official member of the Order for four years where you wear a habit and you study.
“They took care of everything. All you had to do was focus on your spirituality,” said Wahlheim.
There were 40 nuns and Walheim said it was “sorrows divided by 40 and blessing multiplied by 40. The women are wonderful and it is a fertile ground for spiritual growth.”
Her next step would have been to take her final vows but she had concerns. With the help of a confessor, and a prayer to God asking Him to make it as crystal clear to her about staying or leaving as He had for her to enter, she reached a decision when asked by her confessor “What is easiest, to stay or go?” To her, to stay was easiest because everything is taken care. And, she also asked herself if she had gotten everything she needed from the experience.
“The Creator is always in the details. You look for the blessing in the lesson,” she said. “God has us in the palm of his hand.”
In 2008, Wahlheim moved to the Mountain. She did odd jobs, was a nanny and also did in-home health care.
My friends would say, “Are you still free falling or have you landed yet?” Wahlheim says, “You cannot be something you are not.”
Ironically, when the person she was caring for died, she applied at Eddie’s Country Store. Though she was hired, an error showed the job was filled. She went home and had a conversation with her dad — upstairs, saying, “I know you can help me.”
She went back to the store and the job was hers. She said to her Dad, “I knew you could help me.”
She will be there five years in March.
“I have loved every minute of it,” she said. “I look forward to going to work. I get as much, if not more, from the customers.”
“Like St. Therese The Little Flower who did little things in little ways, I have done nothing big in life but in little ways I can do something like double bag someone’s groceries.
“My one prayer is that I wish people really knew how intensely beautiful they are and that God loves them.”
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet, and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ‘Round the Mountain.
