VERNON — The last official count of World War II veterans still alive is from May 2021. The Department of Veteran Affairs in Washington said that number is 389,000. Certainly that number has decreased since last year given the ages of those who fought in that war that ended almost 77 years ago.
Walter L. Craig, a resident of Vernon who turned 99 years old on April 18, a WWII Army veteran of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, is a minus one from that figure. He died on April 28, just 10 days after his birthday.
Walter and his wife, Eugenie (Jenny,) retired to the Mountain in 1989 from California.
Walter and Jenny had met during WWII when he was a corporal in the Army’s Anti-Aircraft Battalion, C Company. It was one of the good memories of the war that Craig had.
He and five other soldiers were sent to Zweibrüchken, a town in Germany of about 30,000, to oversee the occupation. His job each day was to drive the jeep to headquarters and back with the mail and their rations.
Their accommodations were in an old hospital. The beds had straw mattresses that were full of ticks and bed bugs. He sent word to the burgermeister and asked for some prisoners to come and get the bedding out and burn it. Most of the men and boys in the town had been drafted, so they sent six girls.
On his way back to the hospital one day, he heard piano music and followed it. The girls had already finished their work and were playing the piano and dancing. Jenny, the piano player, caught his eye.
He was asked to drive the girls home, and the last to be dropped off was Jenny. They became acquainted and later he volunteered to drive the officers to town to confer with French officials and went to visit Jenny and her parents. She could speak only three English words – left, right and straight, but that didn’t matter. They visited again the next week and then a week later he asked her parents for their permission to marry. They said yes, but it took three years after the war before they were able to work through the red tape and get a permit for Jenny to come to the states.
They married in 1948 and had two daughters, Carol and Trish, and made a life in California.
When they decided to retire to the White Mountains, Walter, a hunter and lover of the outdoors, had a concern that with no Broadway or department stores, that Jenny might not be as happy, but he found a win-win. He built her the house she loved and she was able to transfer her membership in the Emblem Club from Pasadena to Show Low – something she truly enjoyed, and they enjoyed Mountain life together until her death in 2017. They were married for 69 years.
Walter had been a member of the Elks in California and he continued that association in Show Low. He became a member and an honor guard of VFW Post 9907, and just two weeks before his death he honored a deceased veteran at the vet’s funeral.
Many came to know Walter over the last 33 years through the Elks and the VFW.
So many of the men and women who fought in WWII had never spoken of their wartime experiences until, it seems, American journalist Tom Brokaw wrote “The Greatest Generation.” Following the publication of his book in 1998, men and women opened up with their personal stories for the first time. Brokaw called them the “Greatest Generation” because he said they did not fight for fame and recognition but because “it was the right thing to do.”
Walter Craig was one of those, and one who was not afraid to cry.
One of Craig’s stories, which he shared in a 2018 interview with the Independent and still choked him up, was about his battalion’s landing on Omaha Beach in June 1944. They were not part of the first wave. They had been delayed in England because of weather.
“We got on the ship and took off, and anchored about half a mile from shore,” he said in 2018. “We had to wait two more days. The beaches still had bodies on them. We saw half a dozen bodies on the water. It was two men’s job to drag them in and stack the bodies. On the beach we saw more bodies — they were stacked 150 feet long and 4 feet high.”
The first live casualty they witnessed was one of their own who had ventured off to find soft ground for a bathroom spot. The area had not been swept for mines and he was blown up.
“I have lived through life and seen a lot of good things and bad things that have happened. I was told — and at first I could not talk about coming ashore and seeing all those bodies — but then they said the more you talk about it, the easier it gets.”
Craig himself was wounded during the war and received a Purple Heart.
In spite of what he experienced, he was never afraid. “At 18 or 20 you think it will be the guy next to you who would get the bullet, not you.” “Honestly,” he continued, “I believe I had a guardian angel over my shoulder all the way through.”
Craig had many stories to tell and people were hungry to hear them. He was invited to many events and honored for his service. When the White Mountain Symphony Orchestra paid a 40-year tribute to veterans and first responders in 2019, Craig narrated “The Greatest Generation.”
On Veterans Day last year he was among a number of veterans who were honored at the Elks Lodge. He told his story of the Normandy invasion that night. Though the event was to end at a certain time, no one got up to leave when the story was still being told at closing time. They stayed because they knew another opportunity to hear the story might not present itself.
Craig never stopped doing. He said in the past, “The secret to a long life is to keep busy.”
His hobby was silversmithing and he made beautiful jewelry that he loved to give away.
His daughter Carol Bradley said he was always “chomping at the bit” to get out and cut firewood. He even did so a few weeks before his death.
“He was spot on mentally until his last hours,” said Bradley.
Though she was saddened by the death of her father, she said he knew and he was ready. She said the saddest thing for her was when she saw how sad others were when they learned of his death, saying things like “I just saw him at the post office” or “Walter was just doing this or that,” said Bradley.
Walter Craig, truly one of the Greatest Generation, will be honored once again — so apropos — this Memorial Day weekend, at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Show Low Elks Lodge.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ’Round the Mountain.
