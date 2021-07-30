WHITERIVER — ‘Round the Mountain today, July 30, many are remembering their family member and friend Phoebe Lee-Nez. Today is her viewing, her funeral, and it is the day proclaimed by The White Mountain Apache Tribe as A Day of Remembrance for her. Flags will be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset in her honor this day and Tribal offices will be closed. Not only will Lee-Nez be remembered ‘Round the Mountain, but she will be remembered beyond due to her extended reach across the state.
Phoebe Lee was born on April 12, 1953 and died on July 21, 2021. In her 68 years, she managed to raise a family, make incalculable contributions to the White Mountain Apache Tribe, the Inter Tribal Council and to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints of which she was a member.
The moment news of her death circulated, condolences began rolling in from near and far to the Tribal office, and to her family, acknowledging her legacy.
It was her younger sister, Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, who had to issue the Proclamation of Remembrance regarding her sister.
She stated, “Attached is the Proclamation for the late Phoebe Lee-Nez, my, sister. I never imagined I would be sending this out, but she fought cancer with everything she had and always keeping the Lord at the forefront.”
Phoebe Lee was born on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and lived off reservation while growing up and getting her education. Her parents are the late Pearl and Grant Lee, Sr. and her siblings are Robert “Cotton” Lee (deceased in 2012); Hugh Lee, Sr. (deceased 2014); Gwendolyn Numkena; Mike Lee; Isaiah Lee; Grant Lee, Jr.; Holyan Lee; Gina Webster Dazen; Gwendena Lee-Gatewood and Rhiannon Lee.
She graduated from Brigham Young University with a major in Business.
Lee-Nez married Oliver “Tinker” Nez who died last year due of COVID-19. They were married for 48 years and raised four children – Sky Nez; Darin Nez; Oliva “Niki” McReynolds and Dustin Nez who is deceased. They had six grandchildren.
It is common for those who knew Lee-Nez to describe her as a person you loved to be around. She loved her family and her Tribe.
The Tribal Council recognized her in the Proclamation for “tirelessly serving her people and The White Mountain Apache Tribe as the Family History Officer for the Office of Vital Records; a two-term member the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council; Manager of KNNB Apache Radio station; Assistant Manager of Apache Bowling Alley; Apache Youth Camp Time Keeper; Clerk for Save the Children; Tribal Fair Commissioner and a member of the Tribe’s Cultural Advisory Panel.”
Her supervisor, Doreen Numkena, said “Phoebe loved life. She loved serving her Tribal people and gave of her time freely. She loved helping people. She was a rare kind of individual who loved to laugh.”
Numkena said Nez made everyone who came to her feel like they were the only person in her life when they talked with her.
She said Lee-Nez was the right person to work as the history officer in the Tribe’s Vital Records Office. She said she loved her job because she loved genealogy. From birth to death, she was the one who handled the records. Anyone proving their bloodline for Tribal membership had to come through her and “she made them tow the mark,” according to Numkena. She was the one who brought recommendations and changes to the council.
Though she was her supervisor, Numkena had grown up with Nez. She said they were close in age. Numkena was born in February and Lee-Nez in April.
Numkena recalled a story about Lee-Nez which showed her sense of fairness and her sense of humor. She said while Lee-Nez was a council member, once the council was going to Washington, DC. The male councilors were already in line at TSA and the women councilors walked up to stand by them in line so they could go through together. The men motioned and told them they had to go to the back of the line. Lee-Nez did not like that. She saw a wheelchair and got in it and had the other women push her to the front and on to the plane. She had a good laugh about beating the men who had sent them to the back of the line. It was like the saying, “He who laughs last, laughs best.”
The Arizona Indian Gaming Association and the Arizonans for Tribal Government Gaming Executive Board members remembered Lee-Nez for the work she did in helping Indian Country as an advocate for Indian gaming. They presented a framed photo which included Lee-Nez to the family.
The Inter Tribal Council of Arizona expressed their condolences and appreciation for Lee-Nez and her work in a letter.
“We remember the work of Councilwoman Lee-Nez as she was a strong leader and tireless advocate on behalf of tribal economic development, Indian education, Tribal health, youth and Tribal elders and so many other important concerns. Her work positively impacted not only the White Mountain Apache Tribe but all Tribes in Arizona and beyond.
“We honor the memory of Councilwoman Lee-Nez and will carry her legacy of advocacy forward on behalf of Tribal nations in Arizona.”
Numkena mentioned that Lee-Nez’s work as history officer is part of the permanent records that people will use henceforth — so, her work will live on.
Kalu Ndukwe Kalu, an American political scientist, said, “The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.” So befitting for Phoebe Lee-Nez who did so much for so many ‘Round the Mountain and beyond.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet — some living and some deceased — and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ‘Round the Mountain.
