SHOW LOW — Jani Huso Johnson says, “I am just a Show Low girl.”
Turning 76 on July 4, it’s pretty evident that she is since that’s what she loves to talk about. In fact, the SHOW LOW tag you may see from time to time on an automobile ‘round the mountain belongs to her. When she heard that MVD was going to seven letters, she was at the Mesa office the next morning at 8 a.m. to claim her tag, and she got it. And now, representing her family whose roots go way deep in Show Low, she will lead the Show Low 4th of July Parade as its grand marshal on her own birthday.
Jani’s residence these days is in Snowflake because she married Bob Johnson, but she’s still that Show Low girl, and she still owns property out by the “Y,” which has a Show Low address, so she hasn’t let go of her heritage.
In fact, in 2009 she co-authored a 128-page book about Show Low which was published by Arcadia Publishing.
The Huso family came to Show Low in 1946 when Jani was six months old. Her dad, William “Bill” Huso, originally from Iowa, owned Show Low Supply where they sold Shell gasoline — and pumped it — sporting goods, Maytag appliances and when they came out, Magnavox and Philco TVs which local kids came in to the store to watch “American Bandstand.” They were only two stations back then and one of those was KGUN. Her dad was also a member of the school board, the Hwy. 60 Association and an Arizona State Senator.
Her mother, Irene Frost Huso, was from Snowflake. She was raised on a ranch south of the power plant in Joseph City. Her store was Huso shoes located where Von’s Cabinets is located today. She sold Weather Bird shoes out of St. Louis and it was a good thing, because both Jani and her mother wore size 12 shoes.
Their home was built by Show Low Creek and Jani had a brother Michael, now deceased, who was five years older and a sister Heidi, who now lives in Alaska, who is eight years younger. She said her brother and his friends had rafts as kids and lived life on the creek like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.
Jani said growing up there, there were a lot of good times. She recalls the dances held at the Pavilion at the old rodeo grounds which was located where the Show Low Industrial Park is today. She went to school at Show Low Elementary and Snowflake Union High School — kids from Show Low went to school in Snowflake in those days because Show Low did not yet have their own. The bus ride was 19 miles.
With her parents being business owners, Jani got a lot of work experience in their stores. At age four she was on a first-name basis with most of the town folks who shopped there. Working the cash register at Show Low Supply at that young age she already knew how to count back change, correctly — not like today where the cash register tells you how much to give back.
She said her father was rather indignant when a customer would re-count the change she had given back to them.
Her father was more like a bookworm and he carried an index card around in his pocket each day with a new word on it. The word he chose came from the World Book Dictionary. She said he would take the card out three or four times a day and read it until he mastered it and then would use it in a sentence. When he died, they buried him with two World Book Dictionaries, reverently placed appropriately.
Like many, Jani calls her growing up years the good old days.
“I never wanted to leave home. I got married right out of high school at 16. I was a Show Low kid. I always wanted to be here. I feel like my generation had the greatest of all. We had lots of freedom and patriotism. Anybody that wanted a home could buy one, and anybody that wanted a job could get one,” said Jani.
Though Jani married and her husband’s job relocated them to Chandler where she lived for 35 years, she never missed but two Show Low 4th of July parades, and one was the one we all missed last year because of COVID-19.
Jani had many jobs and she outlined a number of them on her Facebook page which states, “...I couldn’t decide what I wanted to be when I grew up, so I was a medical secretary, medical transcriptionist, executive secretary, computer programmer, videoconferencing systems analyst and radiology tech.”
One of those jobs was at McDonald Douglas and when it sold to Boeing she went to Seattle where she was to be relocated. When this Arizona native landed, she told her boss that she couldn’t take the job because she was an Arizona girl who had to have sunshine.
The Show Low 4th of July Parade float will focus on her parents and their family. Not to spoil the surprise for you, look first for the open-air jeep with 50’s and 60’s banners of family businesses and Show Low’s Main Street. Following will be a flatbed truck carrying a 9 ½ foot Lady Liberty, nostalgic signs and a ‘48 Ford coupe named “Blue Tilly.” And, there will be music.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet, and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ‘Round the Mountain. (June’s Round the Mountain is appearing on July 2 as it parallels the Show Low 4th of July Parade).
