SPRINGERVILLE — The Round Valley Aviation Expo returns to the Springerville Municipal Airport at 418 East Main Street in Springerville this Saturday, with exciting activities for all ages.
This will be the ninth year for this thrilling annual must-see family event.
The hangars will be filled with aircraft. Food trucks will be aplenty and skydivers will be performing all with a shared mission: to support the Round Valley Animal Rescue and have a blast doing it, said a member of airport staff on Friday.
Larry and Liliane Hill, owners of Skydive Arizona and part-time residents of Springerville helped to create, support and promote the Round Valley Animal Rescue, a non-profit no kill animal shelter. The annual Aviation Expo is the primary fundraiser for the shelter and helps to sustain it year-round.
The highlight of the event will be skydiving performances by Arizona Airspeed. The team has competed at the world championship level. The divers create formations using their bodies as they hurtle through space — basically sky dancing. The team will make several dives during the day, depending on conditions.
Vintage aircraft will be on-site for visitors to view and with a $75 donation to the animal shelter, aircraft enthusiasts can get a plane ride, too.
Adults and children can enjoy a cake walk, cornhole tournament, kid’s games, music, food and craft vendors, a huge silent auction and several raffles topped off by the aviation excitement. Can it get any more fun?
Turns out it can!
Round Valley shelter pets of all varieties will be available for adoption at the expo, dreaming of flying away to their forever homes. Change a life and take one home this weekend!
The event begins bright and early at 7 a.m. with their traditional pancake breakfast fly in and continues through 4 p.m. Admission is free and the memories will last a lifetime.
For more information, call the Springerville Airport at 928-333-5746 or Round Valley Animal Rescue at 928-551-1497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.