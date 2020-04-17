SPRINGERVILLE/EAGAR
— John Fredericksen, a volunteer who is in charge of the food bank at the Round Valley Senior Center, said he is serving over 100 clients at this time. People who need help through COVID-19 can apply. There are no age limits or financial restrictions to receive a food box. The only requirement is that the client be registered. To register one must stop by the senior center, Monday through Thursday and talk to Judy Wiltbank. Wiltbank is located in the Utility Assistance at the rear of the senior center. Or people can register on Tuesday when they pick up a food box, by visiting with Fredericksen.
Changes and adaptations for COVID-19
The common rooms at the RVSC are closed to the public at this time. Utility Assistance remains open for appointments to anyone needing assistance with electric, propane, pellets or wood.
Despite the closure, staff is on duty asssuring that elderly clients are receiving meals and other services when needed.
In order to comply with social distancing, and the guidelines set down by Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) deliveries have been limited to Tuesday and Thursday and delivery personnel are not entering residences. Current dining room clients are being served curbside. At this time two meals per day are being sent out to registered households. These meals contain a breakfast and a lunch that can be stored in the refrigerator or the freezer for consumption when the client is ready.
Individuals who are not already clients will be referred to the main NACOG office for alternative meals until this emergency is over. It takes about seven days to begin the service.
Transportation services have been suspended at this time for the safety of the client as well as employees. RVSC realizes the hardships for seniors during this lockdown. For the protection of their senior clients who are shut-ins, the RVSC is providing grocery shopping and delivery service to its existing senior clients. Safeway and Bashas’ are providing curbside service in order to simplify and protect the driver and delivery person.
“We’re doing everything we can to care for our seniors,” said Sharon Pinckard, the Director of RVSC and Community Services. “This is a scary situation for so many who have underlying conditions. We just want to reassure them that we are doing all we can to see that their needs are met, and keep them safe while doing it.”
RVSC depends on donations to serve its senior population. A $5 donation is requested for meals that are served in the dining room, and the center asks that those who are being served curbside and on the delivery route continue to donate as they can afford. Anyone interested in donating during this emergency, should make checks payable to Town of Springerville. The mailing address for RVSC is 356 S Papago St., Springerville, AZ 85938.
The March for Meals fundraiser that is normally scheduled for this time of year has been postponed indefinitely, until this emergency is over. Participants will be notified whenever a new date is set.
RVSC realizes this is a hardship for so many seniors in the area and is doing as much as possible to see that its clients are being cared for in every possible way. Due to certain rules and procedures, there is much that cannot be done at this time. If any senior citizen has a particular need, please do not hesitate to call the center. If they cannot provide the service, they will do their best to point clients in the right direction.
