Numerous speakers covering issues of business sustainablilty, job and economic indicators, tourism and promotion participated in the Arizona Rural Policy Forum held last week in Round Valley. The event included remarks from CongressmanTom O’Halleran as well, and opportunities for visitors to check out local attractions.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.