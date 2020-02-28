HON-DAH — The White Mountain SAFE House “Breaking the Silence” annual fundraising dinner is coming is slated for Saturday, March 7, at Hon-Dah Resort and Casino.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner and program starting at 5:45 p.m.
The event features a balloon, silent, live and dessert auctions sure to please whoever makes the highest bid.
White Mountain SAFE House board member Rob Turnwall said tickets, which are $50 per person, are still available and will be available at the door the night of the event.
“I always try to keep two or three tables open for that,” Turnwall said.
People who don’t want to risk their tickets at the door can call Turnwall at 928-205-7556, or Becky at 928-892-5899, ext. 4410 to buy tickets in advance.
Last year about 334 people attended and the year before that around 350 went.
Turnwall said people attending the dinner will hear from survivors of domestic violence and abuse which can sometimes be very emotional not only for the speaker, but for those in the audience.
Since re-opening in May 2018, the SAFE House has provided 4,252 bed-nights to victims of domestic violence, 1,898 of those being for child victims. A lack of funding forced them to close their doors Oct. 1, 2017 and not reopen until May of 2018.
“But that means 4,252 opportunities to help,” Turnwall said as a positive note.
The SAFE House is only a 16-bed facility, so it is clear by the numbers that there is a great need for the service to victims of domestic violence and abuse here in the White Mountains.
“We are frequently full,” he said.
That is why fundraisers like the “Breaking the Silence” annual event are so important.
The White Mountain SAFE House is a non-profit that operates solely on donations from the public and grant dollars. They also operate the White Mountain SAFE House Thrift Store located at 580 E. Deuce of Clubs in the heart of Show Low. The thrift store accepts donations of furniture, clothes and other resalable items as well as food donations and cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.