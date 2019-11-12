LAKESIDE — If you want to get kids’ attention, you’ve got to go big or go home. If you are trying to impart a message about safety, it also helps to be creative, collaborative and clever.
That’s just what Timber Mesa Fire and Medical Community Risk Manager Kirk Webb has done for several years with Safety Village, a children’s show. The cast recently performed for 3,760 children and adults in the Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor and Vernon school districts.
The concept has been so well received, Webb continues to expand the program. This year’s lively, informative show included the talents of the Arizona Rangers, Arizona Game and Fish Department, High Country Signs, Navajo County, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention, Pinetop Police Department, Show Low High School Student Council, Summit Healthcare, Taylor Fire Department, Vernon Fire Department, White Mountain Fire and Life Safety, the US Forest Service and others.
Music, props, signage, song, dance and storytelling accompanied each presentation. The cast uses hand puppets, costumed characters, superheroes and easily recognizable agency representatives to “lead by example” when it comes to being safe.
Fire safety, water recreation and life vest safety, gun safety, holiday safety, off road vehicle safety are presented with real-life examples told from the curiously cute puppet, “Auggie.”
There are also lessons about littering, putting out campfires, “what do do if you get lost,” the harmful (and unknown) effects of vaping and why it’s important to stay on authorized forest trails and roads.
“Safety Village is an awesome, unique way to present various safety messages to the youth of our communities,” says Webb.
Reach the reporter at lsingleton@wmicentral.com
