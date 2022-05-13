WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 19-year-old Eagar man was shot to death in the early-morning hours Sunday in West Allis, Wisconsin, according to news outlets there.
Phoenix Castanon was a sailor training at Great Lakes Naval Station near Chicago. He had been on leave that weekend and visiting his girlfriend in Wisconsin.
The station is the largest of the country’s naval facilities and the only one that hosts a boot camp. It is located in Illinois, about an hour north of Chicago and an hour south of Milwaukee. Castanon was training to be a gunner’s mate.
Local media report that Castanon was seen in an area with “females known to him.” A Black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks drove a vehicle up to a pedestrian woman and began to harass her, according to reports. She retreated into a vehicle in which Castanon was riding or driving. He exited that vehicle and approached the male subject who had been harassing the female. Words were exchanged, and the unidentified male shot Castanon and fled the scene, said reports. Castanon died at the scene, in the street.
Witnesses described that police detectives responded quickly and asked if nearby businesses had security cameras and one of them, an auto repair shop, had an operational camera that authorities are hopeful will help in their search for the shooter. He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5-11. Anyone with information who may help police are urged to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.
