SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Town Council held its regular monthly meeting Jan. 4, and it opened with Snowflake/Taylor Police Chief Robert “Bobby” Martin presenting James Frost as the newest officer for the community’s police force as soon as he passes the written portion of the testing.
Frost talked about himself a little bit and shared his experience in law enforcement, and the council welcomed him to the community.
Next, the assistant town manager and planning and zoning administrator, Joe Jarvis, presented a proposed ordinance that would modify the sales tax rate for Snowflake.
The first reading of the ordinance, by title only, passed by an unanimous vote. The rate would not change until July 1.
This would also enact a use tax, which does not currently exist. This has been brought up at a few public meetings with the towns of Taylor and Snowflake.
Taylor is also on track to approve the second reading for an increase from 2% to 3%.
Mayor Lynn Johnson asked for statistics on calls for service, etc. that would warrant an increase in tax. Jarvis provided the information from the police and fire chiefs, showing the increase in calls.
STPD’s Martin suggested that in his study on the situation, his department needs six officers above what is currently considered to be fully staffed in the budget.
There are 14 on staff, seven of whom are patrol officers.
They would need to be at 22 to cover the amount of work that his current staff is covering.
Fire Chief William Nelson explained that his department’s needs have greatly increased. On the day of the council meeting, Nelson reported that all three of the agency’s ambulances were at the hospital at the same time. He would like to get three crews, not even addressing fire service.
Nelson said, “This would help address the day-to-day average response.”
Finance Director Brian Richards presented information on the sales tax in the state and Navajo County. The new dollars will help with anything related to the general fund, including police and fire services.
Richards showed a report created that includes population and tax amount per capita, also showing property tax and fire district tax and the cost per property owner per year.
Richards said, “Snowflake and Taylor are the only communities that don’t have property tax or fire district tax. I commend this council and past councils for not charging a property tax or fire district tax, but that is why we’re asking for a consumption sales tax.”
In the public hearing, businessman Robb Hatch asked the council about which businesses are making up the $450,000 difference with the tax increase.
Hatch said, “Maybe follow the formula that is working, like a fire district. Has the thought of consolidation of Snowflake and Taylor come up again, to utilize budgets and staffs and share taxes in both communities? An increase in tax never gets repealed. There must be a better way of coming up with the money than this 1% increase.”
Johnson pointed out that there have been many discussions on taxes over the years, including a fire district when the fire departments were consolidated.
Johnson said, “Sales tax taxes anybody that spends money in the area, but a property tax or fire district tax only taxes property owners.”
Councilman Kerry Ballard said, “We have never gone for a property tax. People like that we haven’t done that.”
Resident Louise Liggett stated that she has been in Snowflake for a little over two years.
She said, “What about half a percent instead of a whole percent?”
Richards, the finance director, said, “It was discussed at a previous meeting with Taylor and the half percent wouldn’t provide nearly enough.”
Councilman Byron Lewis said, “The introduction of broadband to the area will help keep people here.”
Johnson said, “The county did a study that says we need outdoor activities, but half the community doesn’t want the town to grow, so there is a balancing act. A sales tax is more even than charging a property tax. It includes more people than just homeowners.”
Mark Schein, a tech transplant who moved to Snowflake recently said, “I’m in favor of the tax increase. This and every good idea tonight is necessary for the growth and development of Snowflake. Shoring up police and fire is noble. We need to keep our community safe.
“People who own property can pay the bills, so it is not a bad idea to consider a property tax. The hardest hit by a 1% sales tax have the least means to pay for any kind of tax. There is a false notion that this is the only thing we can do to increase revenue. We need businesses for people to spend money.”
Lewis added, “None of us are in favor of a property tax, but getting the people passing through is a main idea.”
Johnson asked the council what the town of Snowflake could do to attract more businesses. Richards said the plan is to continue to operate on a lean budget.
“We have three people in administration,” Richards said. “We will use this to improve all our departments in the general budget. In addition, we applied for and received a grant from the state for a bike-skills park.
“The town owns property off of Seventh and Cottonwood Wash. Purchasing this property that is adjacent, would make this property very special, adding to our outdoor activities. I am asking for the council to approve this purchase ahead of the board meeting to approve it.”
A motion was made to approve the purchase, which passed unanimously.
