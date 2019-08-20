SHOW LOW — It’s been a year of change for the local Salvation Army.
“2019 has been a tough year for the Salvation Army,” says retired Envoy Tina Sherman who stepped down on July 19. Sherman’s husband, Dave, long-time pastor and Envoy of the Salvation Army White Mountain Service Center retired Jan. 1.
In addition to Tina and Dave’s retirement came downsizing and a move of the Service Center to 5658 SR 260, Suite 6 in Wagon Wheel/Lakeside.
Despite the list of changes happening with the Salvation Army this year, the advisory board and volunteers show nothing less than a optimistic outlook and a renewed devotion to their mission to “change lives, transform our community and remain a steadfast beacon of hope for those in need.”
Newly installed Service Center manager, Maria Stokes, who once sought help from the local Salvation Army herself in 2008, shared an annotated version of her story during the annual banquet held on Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Show Low City Campus Gymnasium. In the spirit of giving, approximately 120 people attended the fifth annual celebration dinner.
Stokes said she came to the Salvation Army while struggling with drug addiction and many other personal issues. Now, having healed and risen up to her fuller potential, she is the new leader of the service center who plans to “be very active in the community.”
Her close friend, Georgette Hill, is currently a resident in the Salvation Army’s transitional housing and stood on stage with Stokes. One-thousand watt smiles beamed from both ladies while advisory board president, Dave Larson, introduced them.
Stokes and Hill represent the full spectrum of how the Salvation Army lifts up those in need, showing them the way to God and a better life.
“If it had not been for the Salvation Army and God’s divine intervention by putting the Service Center in my path, I would not be here today,” says Hill.
“They fed me when I was hungry — as God directed them to. The gave me shelter when I had no housing — as God directed them to. And they helped me find the love and grace I needed to overcome my problems — as God directed them to,” added Hill.
The evening celebration included several other speakers including Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore who spoke about love, and Major Wayne Wetter, a 30-plus year veteran of The Salvation Army now in charge of Service Extension Units in the Southwest Division.
Arizona Public Service paid for a pasta dinner prepared by The House Restaurant of Show Low.
Dinner was accompanied by a silent auction, live dessert auction, door prize drawings and a 50/50 raffle.
The Salvation Army serves local White Mountain communities by providing critical needs assistance, youth services, rehabilitation, and many other programs. For more information, call 928-368-9953. For more information about The Salvation Army or visit website at https://arizona.salvationarmy.org/arizona/lakeside_white_mountain_outpost_page.
