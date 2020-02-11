NAVAJO COUNTY — Well. Gosh. This is embarrassing.
Turns out the Navajo County Board of Supervisors almost 40 years ago set up the White Mountain Lakes Sanitary District, to serve a proposed subdivision.
And then they, like, kind of forgot about it.
So last week, the Board of Supervisors very quietly dissolved the sanitary district – seeing as how it never built anything, never levied any taxes and never actually sanitized nothing.
The staff report pointed out that the board set up the district in 1984. “This Sanitation District never became operational and the needs were handled by a private sanitation company.”
The situation came to light when the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality was reviewing the records of the private company handling sewage for the development. They came across a reference to the county-run district. So the state contacted the county and the county said something along the lines of “huh?”
County staffer Jason Moore said “so far as we can tell, it never had a meeting or had a facility or served anybody. We said we didn’t even know it existed. It’s never functioned. So we’d better clean up our books and dissolve it.”
And that’s just what the supervisors did.
You could even say they just flushed the White Mountain Lakes Sanitary District.
Sorry. Couldn’t resist.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.