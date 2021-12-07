Santa Claus arrived in Show Low

Children were all lined up and waiting anxiously with their families when the distinct sound of a siren was heard in the distance — an indication that Santa was about to show up.
When the Linden fire truck pulled slowly into the parking lot of the Show Low Elks Lodge 2090, 805 E. Whipple Street, Santa stood waving from the truck bed as children ran to greet the Jolly Old Elf decked out in red-and-white.
Among those waiting to see him were Audrey and Remi Matthews, ages 5 and 3, respectively, who were there with their parents, Erin and BJ, their grandmother Pat, and 1-year-old brother Beau, who was fighting to stay awake in his stroller.
The sun was bright and it was a beautiful day for pictures as Santa positioned himself on the back of the fire truck and invited children to come sit with him. Parents were able to capture photos of their little ones there, before Santa went inside to hear children’s individual wish lists. One shy child, being held by an adult, sent her mother over to present a letter to Santa as he sat on the fire truck. Another child, when asked by Santa if he wanted to say “Merry Christmas” as the signal for the parent to snap a picture, shrugged his shoulders amicably and said with a smile, “Mmm, it’s up to you.” (Christmas is still three weeks out — so a smart boy knows to go along with whatever Santa wants to do!)
Many delighted children got a chance to get up close and personal with Santa — and parents seemed to enjoy the encounter as much as the kids did.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.