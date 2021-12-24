On Dec. 24, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will be tracking the flight path of a chubby little fellow in a red-and-white suit as he’s whisked across the skies in a sleigh pulled by eight tiny flying reindeer.
It’s a delightful mission for NORAD, and a far cry from that entity’s usual duties, which include conducting aerospace control, aerospace and maritime warnings, and the observation of anything and everything that flies in or around the United States and Canada.
But on Christmas Eve every year, the agency adds to its defense activities the task of keeping children updated on the worldwide travels of Santa.
When Old Saint Nick takes off from the North Pole to make his deliveries to good boys and girls around the globe, NORAD will be watching.
And this is the 66th year that NORAD will be tracking Santa.
The tradition started in 1955, when, due to a misprinted phone number in a Sears store ad that ran in a local newspaper, a young child called the “red phone” at the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center, the forerunner to NORAD, hoping to speak to Santa Claus. On duty that day was Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, who, after initially chewing the child out for calling the high-threat agency number, realized that a mistake had been made and the call was no prank — that it really was just a child with a dream of getting to talk to Santa.
Shoup quickly did an about-face, and with a hearty “Ho, ho, ho!” assured the boy that he was, indeed, talking to Santa.
The phone kept ringing, with other hopeful children dialing the misprinted number to speak to Santa — and rather than disappoint the child callers, Shoup ordered his staff to answer the phones and “be Santa.”
A few days later, entering the control center with his family for their traditional “dinner with the on-duty troops,” Shoup saw blipping across the NORAD control screen an image of a sleigh pulled by eight tiny unidentified reindeer, sailing over the world. Asking an officer what it was, the colonel received the reply, “Just having a little fun, sir.”
Instead of reprimanding the man, Shoup ordered a staff person to get the community relations director in there as he made a call to a local radio station to report that CONAD had detected an “unidentified incoming,” seemingly originating from the North Pole, and shaped like a sleigh.
And that is how the tracking of Santa’s journey made its way into our Christmas rituals.
As in past years, parents and children can visit NORAD’s Santa website at www.noradsanta.org, to find out where Santa is at any given time.
Calls can also be placed to 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).
In addition to the website and phone line, Santa watchers can track Kris Kringle on any of the following sites:
Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/noradsanta
Twitter — https://twitter.com/NoradSanta
YouTube — https://www.youtube,com/NORADTracksSanta
Instagram — https://www.instragram,com/noradtrackssanta_official
NORAD Tracks Santa Newsroom — https://noradsantanews.com/newsroom
Santa Tracker will also be keeping up with Santa’s journey on Dec, 24.
The Santa Tracker app can be downloaded on Google Play or the App Store.
Other ways to follow his route via Santa Tracker can be found at the following sites.
Facebook — https://facebook.com/santatrackernet
Blog — https://santatracker,net/category/blog/
Twitter — https://twitter.com/santatrackernet
Instagram — https://www.instagramcom/santatrackernet/
But if you can’t seem to find him at any of those sites, set the milk and cookies out, lower the lights and just go sit by the window and watch.
Because tonight’s the night.
And he’ll be coming.
