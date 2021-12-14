SNOWFLAKE — Local resident David Salge, is the Regional Coordinator of the Arizona Site Stewards Program, NE Region.
This is an organization of volunteers, sponsored by the public land managers of Arizona, whose members are selected, trained and certified by the State Historic Preservation Office and the Governor’s Archaeology Advisory Commission. The chief objective of the Stewards Program is to report to the land managers about destruction or vandalism of prehistoric and historic archaeological and paleontological sites in Arizona, through site monitoring.
Volunteers have agreements with Arizona State Parks, Arizona State Trust Lands, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Coconino National Forest, Bureau of Land Management and the Archaeological Conservancy.
Salge said, “The volunteers are actually volunteering for the agencies that own the land that these archaeological sites are on and are at high risk of vandalism. In the Snowflake area, it’s like a checkerboard of state lands or state trust lands. Site Stewards monitor an area from Homolovi State Park, in Winslow, to south of Alpine, to east of the Petrified Forest. There are approximately 24 active Arizona Site Steward volunteers in the Northeast region, with 68 sites under their scope of responsibilities. The majority of the sites, known as Ancestral Pueblo, were active between A.D. 1050 and A.D. 1250 and are kept confidential. This does not cover any of the tribal sites.”
Mountain bicycles and hikers often create a path through a site, not realizing that they’re on an archeological site. One of the tasks for volunteer stewards, is to redirect a route that emerged through a site. Depending on the location, volunteers ask land owners if the site can be blocked or if a better trail be created to go around. The land owners, be it Forest Service or private, are very proactive, especially if human remains are found or if any type of destruction or vandalism has occurred.
Salge said, “They don’t have the resources to monitor all their sites. We report to them and they’re typically back to me, right away. We ask if they need a volunteer to show them exactly where the site is located. When working with tribes on human remains that may have surfaced, we make every attempt to make sure they are repatriated properly.”
A petroglyph site, north of Snowflake, above Silver Creek by Five Mile draw, is on land owned by the Aztec Land and Cattle Company. It’s not a site that is monitored.
Salge said, “It is really well known by people in the community. Kids go out there and party, people go out there and shoot. It is open to the public and is gated, but people know about it, they’re allowed to go through the gate. We’ve had mountain climbing, people shooting at petroglyphs and graffiti. Recently, we cleaned up some graffiti, just as kind of a volunteer effort. We’ve used the site to train our site stewards, also to do cleanup, because it’s really beautiful there and we hate to see it damaged by spray paint, bullet holes and garbage. We kind of took this on ourselves, as volunteers in our community, to go do a couple of cleanups there. We wish that they would post ‘No Trespassing’ signs there with a lock on the gate. We’d love to have a situation where we identify a situation like graffiti and ask the schools or parents to encourage kids to volunteer on the cleanup, to learn a little bit more about the site and the damage they are creating.”
How important is it to leave a site undisturbed? Salge explains that it’s very important, even if it’s an area where you find pottery sherds just laying around. Photograph and pick them up to examine, but put them right back where you found them. Where these things are found, tells the story of the people that lived there. Anytime you move them, you basically destroy that story.
Salge said, “People aren’t discouraged from seeing these places, but they should leave it exactly the way they found it for future generations to enjoy and to use for further research. Over the years, science has developed new techniques which can detect information on pottery sherds, which sheds light on diet, art or ceremonial practices. If you’re out hiking in a National Forest and you come across a site that appears that someone’s been out there digging for pots, or spraying graffiti, reach out to one of the ranger stations and give them the information. Do not get in there and explore, but take photos, unless it’s human remains, we don’t want you taking photos of human remains. If possible, take a GPS reading, then contact the owning agency.”
The Archaeological Resource Protection Act is a federal act that is often used to prosecute people break the law for pot hunting, uncovering human remains and stealing. Often, field cameras are set up in specific areas. The stewardship program is not in the business of enforcing federal laws or state laws. Volunteers record any observations like ground disturbance, vandalism, pot hunting, or anything that could be illegal. Then, a report is filed so the agency can see where they’ve been, how many volunteer hours were put in and what kind of observations were made. In a couple of locations this summer, when the rains were so heavy, erosion caused human remains to come to the surface. Those are the types of things that are identified and reported early, so that they can be handled properly.
For more on the Arizona Site Steward Program, go to: azstateparks.com/arizona-site-stewards-volunteer-program.
