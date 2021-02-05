NEW MEXICO — The FBI is warning the public not to fall prey to a new scam that “spoofs” the Albuquerque, New Mexico, FBI phone number to make the call demanding money appear legitimate on caller ID.
The first thing to know is that no legitimate law enforcement agency, either local or on the federal level, will ever call someone demanding immediate payment over the telephone.
Frank Fisher with the Albuquerque FBI office stated in a press release that the scammers use the “spoofed” FBI phone number to try to get money from victims, usually by telling them to purchase gift cards.
“While the FBI does not want the public to ignore calls that appear to come from law enforcement, be aware that neither the FBI nor any other legitimate law enforcement officer will ever demand cash or gift cards from you,” the release stated.
Other tips offered by the FBI include:
- Do not send money or gift cards to anybody you do not personally know and trust.
- Never give out your personal information, including banking information, Social Security number, or other personally identifiable information, over the phone or to individuals you do not know.
Fisher’s press release stated that anyone who feels they were the victim of this or any online scam should report the incident using the IC3 website at www.ic3.gov.
More information about government impersonation schemes and other online fraud schemes can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.