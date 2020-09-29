SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Alpine District Office is part of a scheduled Navopache power outage on September 29, 2020, beginning 9 a.m. and will last for approximately seven hours.
The Alpine District Office will be closed for all services. All other Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ offices remain open.
For questions, please contact a District Office or the Supervisor’s Office, send an email: as_portal_comments@usda.gov, or visit theApache-Sitgreaves National Forests webpage: www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
Black Mesa Ranger District, PO Box 968, 2748 E. Arizona 260, Overgaard, Arizona, 85933, 928-535-7300
Clifton Ranger District, 397240 AZ 75, Duncan, Arizona, 85534, 928-687-8600
Lakeside Ranger District, 2022 W. White Mtn. Blvd., Lakeside, AZ 85929, 928-368-2100
Springerville Ranger District, P.O. Box 760, 30 S. Chiricahua Dr. Springerville, Arizona, 85938, 928-333-6200
Supervisor’s Office, P.O. Box 640, 30 S. Chiricahua Dr., Springerville, Arizona, 85938, 928-333-6280.
