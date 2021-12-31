Millions in federal assistance buoyed school districts this year, but they may fall off the financial cliff in 2022, depending on what the state legislature does about several looming issues.
For starters, every district in the state will suffer big cuts if the legislature does not act to raise the school spending limits based on a formula adopted by voters in 1980, according to a warning issued by the Arizona School Boards Association.
Failure to raise the statutory spending limit would cost Payson schools $2.7 million, Globe schools $2 million, Pine Schools $557,000 and Tonto Basin schools $249,000.
Failure to raise the statutory spending limit would cost districts millions, including Snowflake $2.8 million, Heber $703,000, Show Low $3 million, Whiteriver $3 million and Blue Ridge $2.4 million.
The Arizona Education Association will lobby school officials to revise a host of new limits on school districts — including potentially costly punishments for imposing mask mandates to fight COVID-19, restrictions on any school discussion of gender and restrictions on efforts by school districts to limit protests and demonstrations on school grounds.
So here’s a rundown of some of the big issues likely to impact schools in 2022, according to the Arizona School Board’s Association.
State school
spending limit
“The legislature has to vote to allow districts to spend the money that was approved in the budget in July, because that amount is over the aggregate expenditure limit,” said Leigh Jensen, governmental relations associate for the Arizona School Board’s Association. “There is $1.2 billion at stake that would be cut from the K-12 education budget if that doesn’t happen by March.
Back in 1980, voters approved a measure that limited school spending each year, based on a funding formula adopted by the legislature. The formula took into account inflation and enrollment. However, it didn’t included charter school spending or most federal grant money — including the millions most districts received last year and this year in federal pandemic assistance. The system also allows voters to approve a budget override of up to 15% in an individual district.
Most districts will hit their spending this year due to a decline in enrollment during the pandemic, the legislature’s decision not to exempt money generated by an extension of Prop. 301’s six-tenths of a cent sales tax to benefit education or the restoration of cuts in school funding made during the Great Recession.
Financial penalties for school policies: HB 2009
House Bill 2009 requires the state Attorney General to investigate any school board action that allegedly violates state law or the state constitution. If the Attorney General concludes a district has violated state policy, the district has a month to change the policy or face a big cut in funding. The cut would amount to 10% monthly of the districts Classroom Site Fund money.
That could give the state a way to automatically financially penalize districts deemed by the AG’s office to have violated state policy – including things like requiring students to wear masks on campus, teaching anything deemed to constitute “critical race theory” or other state laws.
Education protests:
HB 2011
Requires public schools to obtained signed, written consent from a student’s parent or guardian before allowing the student to participate in any school student group involving sexuality, gender, or gender identity.
Partisan School
Board Elections
SB 1010 would make school board elections party-based, which would require a party primary followed by a general election with candidates identified by party. The change would apply to elections after January 2023.
The bill also contains a provision that would prevent school boards from ejecting a peaceful protestor from school property or board meetings, providing they don’t pose an “obvious threat,” damage school property or disrupt activities where a school board meeting is taking place. The bill would allow people to get a permit to demonstrate peacefully on school property.
The measure comes in response to months of demonstrations in various districts by people protesting mask mandates to cope with the pandemic. Those protests have disrupted board meetings and in some cases produced threats of violence against school board members.
Moreover, SB 1011 bars districts from using tax money to pay for membership in a state school board or national school board association. That bill was drafted by Sen. Kelly Townsend in response to a National School Board’s Association letter to President Joe Biden urging him to take action to prevent anti-vaccine and anti-mask groups from terrorizing local school boards.
