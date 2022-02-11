The drama about boosting the spending cap for public schools has turned into a high stakes cliffhanger.
Lawmakers have less than a month to lift the spending cap on school spending before a $1.2-billion, statewide cut takes effect — reducing most school district budgets by 16%.
That would cost Show Low Schools $3 million, likely forcing layoffs, a cut in services, an early end to the school year or some combination of those measures.
Blue Ridge would lose $2.4 million, Snowflake $2.9 million, St. Johns $1.3 million and Round Valley $1.7 million.
State representatives for the White Mountains — Rep. Brenda Barton, Rep. Walt Blackman and Sen. Wendy Rogers — did not respond to an email asking how they would vote on raising the spending cap.
Republican legislative leaders say they won’t raise the Camp until a Maricopa County Superior Court judge issues a ruling clarifying the implementation of the unrelated Proposition 208, a voter-approved surcharge on the income tax rates for people making more than $250,000. Prop. 208 would have raised about $1 billion for public school sin Arizona, which remain among the worst-funded in the country.
State lawmakers passed an overhaul of the state income tax rates last year that largely nullified Prop. 208 and education advocates sued to over turn that action.
Voters first approved the spending cap in the early 1980s, with an adjustment for inflation and enrollment growth. Lawmakers have increased the spending cap twice, which requires a two-thirds vote since the cap’s written into the state constitution.
Charter schools aren’t affected by the spending cap, since they didn’t exist in the 1980s.
Two things have turned the once-routine spending cap vote into an emergency.
First, voters in 2000 approved an increase for schools known as the classroom site fund. When lawmakers reauthorized the classroom site fund in 2018, they removed the previous exemption from the spending cap.
Second, lawmakers shifted school support to “current year funding,” mostly to accommodate the changes in enrollment at charter schools. That means school district budgets are funded based on enrollment in August — even though school boards had to adopt that budget in June. Student enrollment dropped about 10% last year during the pandemic, which was essentially baked into the spending limit for this year. However, enrollment rebounded this year — pushing school spending over the cap.
Democrats have pushed to either raise the spending cap or do away with it altogether.
Republicans have balked, linking the issue of the spending cap to Proposition 208 — which raised the top rate for couples making more than $500,000 from about 4.5 % to 8%, producing an extra $1 billion for public schools.
Lawmakers have made repeated attempts to kill Prop. 208, including adopting a flat tax that would eliminate most of the extra money. School advocates are pushing a ballot measure to repeal the flat tax adopted last year. To counter that effort, lawmakers have threatened to this year adopt a slightly different version of the flat tax, which would effectively prevent the referendum from making the ballot.
In the meantime, the spending cap is now lashed to the Great White Whale of Prop. 208.
The Arizona Supreme Court has already ruled that Prop. 208 violated the state constitution by making some of the money raised exempt from the spending cap. However, the high court sent the issue back to Superior Court Judge John Hannah five months ago to determine when the extra money from Prop. 208 would violate the spending cap.
Invest in Arizona — the pro-education group that supported Prop. 208 — argued in court that Hannah can’t make that determination until the tax is actually collected. The money from Prop. 208 would go into next year’s budget — not the current year budget.
Education advocates argue that the vote on a spending cap is being held hostage to the attempt to eliminate the voter-approved Prop. 208.
In the meantime, Arizona schools remain 48th or 49th in per-student spending, according to the US Census Bureau. Arizona has the biggest class sizes, among the lowest teacher salaries and test scores below the average nationally, according to national rankings.
Navajo & Apache County school budget spending cap cuts
Snowflake: $2.9 million
Show Low: $3 million
Vernon: $296,000
McNary: $274,000
Winslow: $2.4 million
Blue Ridge: $2.4 million
St. Johns: $1.3 million
Round Valley: $1.7 million
Concho: $514,000
Alpine: $187,000
Holbrook: $2.6 million
Window Rock: $2.4 million
PeachSprings: $421,000
Navajo County Accommodation: $118,000
Joseph City Unified: $820,000
Beaver Creek: $635,000
Mingus Union: $1.4 million
Valley Academy: $282,000
Sanders: $1.2 million
Ganado: $2 million
Chinle: $4.6 million
Red Mesa: $514,000
