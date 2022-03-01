The state legislature has headed off a school budget crisis by lifting a spending cap that would have forced most districts to immediately slash spending by 16%.
The House and the Senate have now both lifted the spending cap, averting a $1.2 billion cut in spending for public district schools throughout the state.
The Senate on Monday voted 23-6 to lift the spending cap. The House did the same last week on a vote of 17 to 31 — providing the two-thirds majority needed in both houses.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman in a tweet said “the senate made the right choice today by joining the House in suspending the school budget cap this year. And while it shouldn’t have taken this long to fix this issue — I’m grateful disaster was averted.”
The spending limit dates back to 1980. Schools are hitting their limit this year and next because the legislature added other money approved by voters to the spending limit. Moreover, the enrollment decline last year has lowered the spending cap this year.
The senate acted just days before the spending cuts would have kicked in.
Most districts in the state would have faced a crisis if the legislature had not acted. Cuts would have included $2.7 million in Payson, $3 million in Show Low, $2.4 million in Blue Ridge, $2.9 million in Snowflake, $1.3 million in St. Johns and $1.7 million in Round Valley.
The legislature delayed lifting the cap because some key lawmakers have linked the vote to other school funding issues, including a proposal to lift the current limit on which students can get taxpayer-funded vouchers to pay for tuition at private schools. The issue has also been linked by some to an effort to get the courts to declare the Voter-approved Proposition 208 unconstitutional. The ballot measure imposed a 3.5% income tax surcharge on taxpayers making more than $250,000 annually. It would raise about $1 billion for a public school system that currently ranked about 48th in per-student spending.
Rep. John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) told the Arizona Republic, “Those Republicans, if they don’t get something for (lifting the cap), they’re damn idiots.”
Fillmore has said he will run for an open House seat in the redrawn District 7, which now includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains. He is also sponsoring a bill that would allow any student to get a taxpayer voucher to attend private school and favors a bill to force the consolidation of small school districts.
Other lawmakers representing the White Mountains and Rim Country did not respond to an email request about how they voted — including Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff), Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) and Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson).
The spending cap does not affect charter schools, which did not exist in Arizona in 1980.
The House Democratic Caucus voted as a block on Tuesday to approve the waiver, which will allow schools to spend the money already allocated in the current state budget.
House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, who co-sponsored HCR 2039 along with Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers. “The catastrophic result of inaction would have been unthinkable and unforgivable. Thank you to the parents, educators, business leaders and members of our caucus who spoke up about this every day since December. Your voices mattered and made the difference.”
Bolding added, “However, this is not the end. In order to avoid this unnecessary drama every year, we need to remove or reform the outdated 1980 spending cap. No other aspect of the state budget has an artificial set of brakes — applied 42 years ago — that hold our investment in our kids and our future to the lowest in the nation.”
Arizona Education Association Vice President Marisol Garcia commented, “these political games are not necessary. This is a slippery slope that we all know will lead to further destruction of public schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.