The Legislature’s effort to prevent schools, towns and counties from requiring masks or vaccinations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 has blown up into a statewide brawl.
A growing number of cities and school districts have defied new state laws limiting their abilities to impose mask mandates or require employees to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, a Maricopa County Superior Court has complicated the confrontation by ruling that the laws passed by the Legislature in the last session don’t take effect until the end of September.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued executive orders and threatened to reduce school funding for any district with a mask mandate. He also threatened to take action against Tucson, after the City Council voted to impose a five-day suspension for any employee who doesn’t get at least one shot.
Arizona in the past two weeks has seen a 48% increase in cases and a 41% increase in hospitalizations. Only 48% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. The state has seen an infection rate of 39 per 100,000 as a daily average.
Navajo and Apache counties have seen increases greater than the statewide average. All three are considered at high risk for the spread of the virus.
Apache County has seen a 135% increase in cases to 40 per 100,000. The county has reported a 91% increase in hospitalizations. About 66% of the population is fully vaccinated, with higher rates on the reservation portions of the county. Only tiny Graham County is showing a faster rate of increase — at 410%.
Navajo County has reported a 58% increase in cases and a 26% increase in hospitalizations, with an infection rate of 35 per 100,000. About 55% of the population is fully vaccinated.
The increasingly partisan political battle comes in the face of rising caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths as the highly contagious delta variant collides with a push to return to normal life.
The Delta variant spreads far more easily and may also cause more serious illness, infect children more readily and cause more “breakthrough” infections even among the fully vaccinated. Fortunately, the vaccine still provide considerable protection – especially when it comes to serious illness an death.
The federal government last week took a series of actions to cope with the escalating spread of the Delta strain, including a plan to approve booster shots and vaccine mandates for many federal employees.
However, Arizona’s moving in the opposite direction — banning masks and vaccine mandates and even policies that would make any distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Most school districts, including Payson, are so far abiding by the state restrictions as they return to in — person instruction with no mask mandate and no vaccine requirement for employees.
The federal government has approved a vaccine for children 12 to 18, but not for children younger than 12. However, the vaccines are still approved on an emergency use basis — which means schools can’t require students to get vaccinated to attend class.
The state Health Department and the federal Centers for Disease Control now both recommend that people once again wear masks indoors when they can’t socially distance. Many businesses nationally have also started to require employees to get vaccinated.
However, Ducey last week said he will withhold $163 million in federal grant funding for any school district that imposes a mask mandate on students or faculty. This would cost eligible districts $1,800 per student. The governor also authorized an extra $10 million to go to vouchers for private schools if parents pull their children out of public schools that impose a mandate.
A host of schools have already required masks, with the Delta variant apparently causing a big increase in infections among children. That includes 14 school districts in the Valley, according to the Arizona Republic. The list last week included Phoenix Union, Scottsdale, Litchfield, Paradise Valley, Tempe, Tempe Union, Kyrene, Madison, Alhambra, Creighton, Washington, Roosevelt, Osborn, Phoenix Elementary and others. In southern Arizona, the giant Tucson Unified, Nogales, Amphitheater and Catalina Foothills districts have also instituted mask mandates.
A similar confrontation is taking place nationally in the nine states that have banned mask mandates in schools. That includes Arizona, Florida, Vermont, South Carolina, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.
Ten other states now require students to wear masks indoors when they can’t socially distance. This includes California, Washington, New Mexico, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia, Hawaii and North Carolina. In addition, Michigan and West Virginia require unvaccinated students to wear masks indoors.
The US Department of Education last week announced it will deploy its civil rights division to deter states from banning mask wearing in classrooms.
Some evidence suggests Delta can also more readily infect children — who have very low vaccination rates. The number of children hospitalized in the sprawling Banner Health System facilities doubled in July. Fortunately, children are still much less likely to get infected or become seriously ill. However, doctors worry clusters on campus can spread into the community.
Moreover, detailed figures drawn from seven states suggest the Delta strain may prove more adept at causing “breakthrough” infections, according to a report in The New York Times. The detailed figures from California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Virginia found that breakthrough cases accounted for somewhere between 18% and 28% of new infections. The big exception was Virgina, where vaccinated people accounted for just 6% of infections. Figures gathered before Delta became dominate found that the approved vaccines were about 95% effective in preventing infection.
Fortunately, even when Delta causes an infection, it drastically reduces the odds of serious illness or death.
The FDA is considering a request to approve booster shots for people who got vaccinated eight or nine months ago — especially the elderly and people with high-risk conditions like diabetes. Studies in Israel — one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world — suggest that the vaccines might become less effective over time — especially in the face of new strains. This could also account for a fresh surge of cases in US nursing homes where unvaccinated staff members have caused a fresh surge in cases among fully vaccinated residents.
The FDA is also analyzing data needed to approve a vaccine for children younger than 12 and lift the emergency use classification. That could ultimately put it in the same category as vaccines required for school attendance.
The federal government has also moved to approve vaccine mandates — starting with the US military and employees of the Veterans Administration medical system. The federal government last week announced it will also cut off Medicare and Medicaid funding for nursing homes that don’t require employees to get vaccinated.
(2) comments
The key to Covid control are vaccine passports to go anywhere or do anything.
Having the LIBERTY to make up our own MIND to go anywhere and do anything in these United States does not require a passport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.