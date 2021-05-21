A White Mountain school district will be getting a windfall soon in the form of the distribution of federal “forest fee” money.
The Heber-Overgaard District will take home the most money — $246,000, with Show Low close behind at $232,000.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week announced the distribution of some $736,000. The money is intended to compensate school districts dominated by federal land — which generates no property taxes.
However, Congress earmarks the money every year – and usually runs late in actually voting to approve the annual funding. So districts never know for sure whether they’re going to get the money until Congress actually votes.
As a result, many districts wait a year until they actually budget the money since state laws require them to adopt a budget and award teacher contracts before they know for sure the federal money’s actually going to show up again.
The county uses some of the money to pay for the county schools department and roads. The rest it passes along to school districts. The payment to districts takes into account both enrollment and the amount of federal land in the attendance area.
Heber got the most money although it’s got far fewer students than Show Low or Snowflake. However, it has a huge attendance area comprised mostly of Forest Service land. The amounts by district include:
• Snowflake: $120,000
• Heber/Overgaard: $245,000
• Show Low: $232,000
• Blue Ridge: $88,000
• Hope School: $50,000
Nationally, the Secure Rural Schools Payments this year amounted to $193 million, to support schools, roads and other municipal services. The money went to 700 counties in 41 states. In the past decade, the Forest Service has distributed $2.5 billion.
“The Secure Rural Schools program is one of many ways the Forest Service supports rural communities and is a good neighbor,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen.
The payments also support Firewise Communities programs, emergency services on Forest Service land and community wildfire protection programs.
The program started in 1908 and has for a century distributed about 25% of the money the Forest Service makes from logging, mining and grazing on federal lands. As money from those uses declined, Congress set up a new formula not dependent on Forest Service sales.
The payments were recalculated and consolidated again in 2020, reinforcing the uncertainly about how much money schools would actually get. Arizona in 2020 received a total of $8.5 million through the program.
Arizona ranks fifth nationally when it comes to reliance on federal assistance. About 43% of the state’s general fund revenue comes from the federal government, compared to 44% in Louisiana, 43% in Mississippi and 46% in Montana and Wyoming.
