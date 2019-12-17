Schools come up short

APACHE & NAVAJO COUNTIES — It sounded like a lot of money.
But it didn’t go very far.
Especially for rural school districts.
Last year the legislature put an extra $20 million into the state’s School Safety program, which covers the cost of having police officers serve as school resource officers based on campus. The extra money boosted the program to $32 million, with the expanded program also paying to add social workers and counselors.
The school districts with school resource officers under the old program were in the second year of a three-year grant cycle. That included many districts in Navajo and Apache counties.
Last week, the state released a list of the winners – and losers – in that high-stakes scramble for the extra money.
Apache and Navajo County schools to receive funding included:
- Blue Ridge High School – school resource officer
- Holbrook Unified Hulet Elementary –counselor
- Round Valley –counselor
- San Carlos Unified (Rice Elementary) – counselor
- Show Low (Nikolaus Homestead Elementary) – counselor
- Show Low (Whipple Ranch Elementary) – counselor
- Snowflake USD — Not listed on the matrix
- St. Johns USD — Not listed on the matrix
- Ganado Unified (High School); Ganado Middle School; Ganado Intermediate School – social worker
- Winslow High School –social worker
The money approved by the legislature didn’t come close to covering the flood of requested positions – especially for social workers and counselors. Putting a police officer on campus costs almost twice as much as adding a school counselor – partly because of the ballooning cost of covering the retirement benefits for police officers.
School districts throughout the state ended up asking for 473 counselors, 396 social workers and 302 school resource officers. It would take almost $100 million to fulfill all those requests – three times the money available.
National studies have shown that school counselors can lower student absenteeism and are associated with increased scores in math and writing. Schools without enough counselors have higher dropout rates, lower college attendance rates, lower graduation rates, more chronic absenteeism and more suspensions. Studies show a higher number of school counselors have even more benefits for schools with a lot of low-income students.
Navajo and Apache counties have poverty rates much higher than the state average, especially among children.
The American School Counselor Association recommends one counselor for every 250 students. The national average is 455 students per counselor. Arizona’s average is 905 students per counselor – twice the national average and the worst in the nation.
However, much of the recent discussion has focused on the need for more school resource officers on campus, in the wake of a rising tide of school shootings. After a school shooting in Parkland Florida, President Donald Trump called for placing police officers on every campus, although Congress has not allocated additional money to expand the ranks of school resource officers. In 2018, a teenager who had posted on the internet “I’m going to be a professional school shooter” killed 17 people in Parkland, using an AR-15 automatic rifle. The shooter had been held back twice academically and his mother had died some months before the shooting. His threatening post was reported to the FBI six months before the shooting. Police officers are routinely stationed on the campus.
Advocates say school resource officers can respond quickly to emergencies, help spread an anti-drug message and build bridges between students and police.
Critics of the program say that having officers on campus can lead to unintended side effects, like an increase in suspensions, expulsions and arrests – especially for minority students.
Almost half of the money for the state’s School Safety Program still goes to pay for school resource officers, despite the addition of counselors and social workers.
The money available covered only a fraction of the requests and the overwhelming majority of schools that landed grants were in Pima and Maricopa counties.
In the end, ADE had enough money to fund 116 school resource officers for $14 million, 148 counselors for $10 million and 118 social workers for $8 million.
On average, school resource officers cost $117,000 per position, social workers cost $67,000 and counselors cost $70,000 – which includes salaries and benefits.
