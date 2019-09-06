SHOW LOW — Approximately 2,500 people attended the second annual Battle of the Bands & Vans Saturday, Aug. 31, at Frontier Park in Show Low.
The dual purpose event featured a music and food competition with winners in both categories decided by a people’s choice, on-site vote.
“Each paying person was provided five tokens to spread throughout their favorite band and/or favorite food,” explains says Show Low Main Street event manager Diana North. “The total number of votes cast was 8,037, which was spread among 10 bands and 16 food vans.”
The Chris Kane Trio band, featuring rock, blues and Americana-style music won first place and $500 cash. The band is from Phoenix but has local roots in Whiteriver. Band members include Chris J Kane, Kevin Artz, Rhoda Ethelbah and Rick Moses. They feature original music, accompanied by what they describe as “vintage rock and roll with soul!”
Another local favorite band, Planting Seedz, won second place and $300 cash. And, last year’s first place winner, One Eye High, won third place and $200 cash.
On the culinary side of things, Shrimp Viche Man, of Tempe, won the first place trophy and $500 cash. Their “battle menu” included Baja shrimp street tacos, a green chili salsa verde burrito, salsa verde nachos and, of course, shrimp ceviche which is an authentic southwestern shrimp cocktail made with fresh grilled shrimp and citrus. They also specialize in shrimp crabby cakes, soups and corn bread.
Culinary Skol of Phoenix, known for their deep fried PB&J won second place and $300 cash. Chef Shax of Prescott won third place and $200 cash. Chef Paul Terry has made a name with his award-winning pulled-pork and center-cut pork ribs.
The entire event is organized, prepared and presented by Show Low Main Street, a non-profit organization dedicated to the beautification of downtown Show Low said North.
All proceeds will be used for Show Low Main Street projects such as the way-finder signage, the 9th Place and Deuce of Clubs decorative wall and landscaping.
“Thanks to everybody that participated, we had a wonderful time and the Show Low Main Street board is already looking forward to next time,” says North. “Mark your calendars now for the 2020 Battle of the Bands and Vans on Labor Day Saturday because the board will begin working on next year’s Battle as early as this November.”
