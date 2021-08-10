SNOWFLAKE — Serial drug dealer Frank Aldrich, 71 of Snowflake, was sentenced to four years in prison on July 17 in the Navajo County Superior Court.
He was charged in two files with possessing a narcotic drug for sale and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing for sale fentanyl. His co-defendant Shanna Aldrich, whose relation to Frank is unknown, pleaded guilty to the same two charges in March, and received 10 years in prison.
The variance in their sentences is not explained, but Shanna does have a prior felony conviction in Navajo County for trafficking in stolen property. In Frank’s case the parties negotiated a “mitigated” sentence, and the charges Franks pleaded guilty to, are characterized in court records as “non-repetitive.”
The first set of charges arose out of events of July 2, 2020, but while pending the outcome of those charges the Aldriches were released on bond. Then on Nov. 11, 2020 they were arrested again for the same thing, but the November incident involved the overdose death of Mike Logan McCray, 44 of Snowflake. Police found McCray’s body at a home in the 1000 block of Eagar Avenue. At first authorities believed that McCray had overdosed on hydrocodone, but later suspected that the hydrocodone pills were counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl, an opiate several time stronger than hydrocodone and in fact dozens of times stronger than morphine.
The death of McCray and the November arrest of the Aldriches are clearly connected. For example, in a court filing the authorities list property seized from the “arrested” persons, the Aldriches, including 54 “blue pills” and a long list of drug paraphernalia. McCray is listed in the same document as the “deceased.” Further, a press report at the time says that shortly after McCray’s death, investigators secured a search warrant and searched the Aldrich home in the 500 block of Main Street, and arrested the Aldriches. Finally, the date of the Aldriches’ arrests, Nov. 11, is the same as the date of McCray’s passing, according to McCray’s obituary.
This connection raises a number of questions about the consequences that the supplier of the drug should face when the sale of a drug causes the death of someone.
Arizona law doesn’t give prosecutors clear direction in cases such as this. There is on the books a controversial statute commonly called felony murder. That is a bit of a misnomer because all murders are felonies in the state. But under that law, someone can be charged with felony murder if they are engaged in a particular type of felony and someone dies, by the perpetrator’s direct hand or not. Case in point: Officers respond to an armed home invasion, officer shoots at intruder, accidentally hits and kills homeowner, and intruder is charged with the murder even though he didn’t do the shooting.
A review of the type of felonies identified as those which can bring a charge of felony murder is the possession of narcotic drugs for sale, precisely what the Aldriches were charged with. A narcotic drug is defined by its chemical composition in 20 pages of mind-numbing chemical identifiers in the criminal code, and fentanyl is one of them; felony murder can apply, if the amount of the drug is over a “threshold amount.” A threshold is the dividing line that the law uses to indicate if a possessor is using the drug for personal use, or for selling it. Thresholds include one gram of heroin, nine grams of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana, for example. Over the threshold, the law presumes that the possessor intended to sell it.
However, Arizona law apparently hasn’t caught up with fentanyl in that regard. There is no threshold amount on the books for that particular drug. Whether that is the reason that prosecutors in this case didn’t pursue felony murder charges against the Aldriches in this case is unknown. And incidentally, lawyers are limited by ethical rules when it comes to talking to the media.
Technically, Frank received four years in prison on each charge and the sentences will run concurrently, meaning that as he serves time on one of the charges, he will also be serving time on the other. Frank received credit for the 244 days he has already served in the county jail and can earn a 15% reduction of the sentence which, it everything goes right, he can serve out of prison, something called community supervision.
