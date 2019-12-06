Second SFT Community Thanksgiving Feeds 300 Plus

SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — It has been said many times that “what you focus on grows.” The focus last year in Snowflake by Carriage House COO Samuel Matyas and Snowflake Smokehouse Butcher Shop’s Kendall Bryant was on ensuring everybody had a turkey for Thanksgiving. They accomplished their mission and 87 families were fed in 2018. This year their focus grew. They actually held a dinner, and with the help of the community, fed over 300 and extending their giving in food and check to the White Mountain Safe House.
The catalyst for the event last year started with a challenge for Traeger grill owners to share a turkey with someone for the holiday. This year the catalyst was to bring the community together and provide a full Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings for the entire community. They chose November 26 as the date so they, too, could be with their families on Thanksgiving.
Transforming the Snowflake Culture Hall at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ Main Street Chapel into a love kitchen, Matyas and Kendall opened the doors and members of the community dropped off stuffing, cranberries, 30 turkeys and other fixings for the community Thanksgiving meal. There was a whole lot of cookin’ and serving going on.
No one had to eat alone this year and of course they are already planning to maintain their focus and grow it bigger and better next year – that goal is to feed a 1,000 people.
As evidenced by the number of volunteers who joined in to be a part of serving others, no doubt it will be bigger in 2020.
“To break bread with people that need it,” said Matyas,“is more rewarding — all the smiles and thanks. And though we were late getting started and did all of this within a week, it went viral at the end. We did a flier and all of a sudden the police department and the town sent it out, and then radio.”
In an email to the Independent, Bryant wrote, “I was happy to be a part of it and look forward to continue making it better each year. Anytime we can help people in need is a great day.”
It was a great day for the community and also a great day for the White Mountain Safe House. All the leftovers – and there was quite a bit, according to Matyas — and the cash donations they received that day went to the White Mountain Safe House for women and children.
