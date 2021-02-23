PINETOP — Icy roadways contributed to a four-vehicle accident in the 1300 East block of White Mountain Boulevard/SR 260 before 9 a.m. Thursday.
Southbound traffic was restricted to one lane for at least two hours.
“The collision involved four vehicles to include the semi-tractor trailer,” said Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department Sgt. Thomas Adduci. “Two individuals with injuries were transported to the hospital.”
At around 10 a.m., a semi-tractor trailer and a GMC pickup were still in the roadway. Crews were directing traffic around the scene as well as pouring salt on the roadway.
The pickup was being loaded onto a tow truck while another vehicle with front fender damage was parked on the west side of SR 260. The make or model of the fourth vehicle involved in the crash was not visible.
The accident is still under investigation but it appeared that recent storms caused ice to form on the roadway that may have been a contributing factor.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Pinetop Fire Department and other crews responded and some were still at the scene around 10 a.m.
“Please stay alert, allow extra braking distance and adjust your speed accordingly during inclement weather,” said Adduci.
