SHOW LOW — Getting help with mental health problems in rural communities can be difficult because there are often few resources. The Independent was invited to to sit down with Janine Dell, M.A., Director of the Senior Behavioral Health Unit for Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, which opened in the main hospital campus in January. She explained how the 12-bed, short-term inpatient treatment program is designed to serve adults 55 and over who are experiencing severe behavioral or emotional symptoms.
“We want to provide services here so people don’t have to travel out of town for this type of inpatient care,” explains Dell. “Our goal is to serve the community – specifically those 55 and over who are struggling with behavioral health needs or emotional symptoms that interfere with their quality of life.”
“Psychiatric care is not black and white; it’s fluid,” she emphasized. “And, psychiatric emergencies that require inpatient care differ significantly from person to person.”
Physical illness, aging, failure to take prescribed medication or any major stressor can trigger severe behavior problems or thoughts of suicide says Dell. “We are equipped to deal with acute behavioral changes in a secure, safe environment,” says Dell. “Depression, anxiety, paranoia, loss of a loved one, hallucinations, dementia — these are all examples of what someone could be experiencing.”
She clarified that the staff can’t cure dementia or take away a diagnosis, but can address behavioral health symptoms that interfere with daily life.
“It’s important to understand that we can’t cure dementia or take a diagnosis away but we can, collectively, treat the person so they can cope in a safe and healthy way,” says Dell.
Some of the life changes that can trigger stress include the loss of a spouse or loved one, forced retirement, loss of purpose, a physical disability, medication interactions or substance use disorder. Moving from a long-time residence or losing your driver’s license and feeling a loss of independence can trigger psychiatric symptoms in a person, according to Dell.
“Essentially, we want to save people’s lives by giving them what they need so they can be safe and live,” assures Dell. “If you question your own or someone else’s psychological well-being or safety, you should call the Senior Behavioral Health Unit.”
The treatment team includes Dell, Clinical Director Cara Quade, a nurse manager, nurses, patient care technicians, social workers, activity therapists, occupational therapists, a psychiatrist and a medical director.
“We coordinate a treatment plan for each patient by involving the patient because, ultimately, they are they expert on themselves,” says Dell.
Patients can be referred to the Senior Behavioral Health Unit through the Summit Emergency Department, Summit outpatient providers, area healthcare providers, and ChangePoint Integrated Health. Family members, spouses and even friends can refer someone and a person can refer themselves if they think they might need help.
What to expect
The unit is designed to put people at ease. “Patients have their own space in a private room,” says Dell. “We have made the environment peaceful with the use of beautiful colors, beautiful pictures and beautiful views of the mountains from every direction.
“We hold confidentiality in the highest regard and unless a patient tells someone else they are here, we do not disclose that information.”
To learn more about Summit Healthcare’s Senior Behavioral Health Unit call 928-537-6890, 24 hours, 7 days a week or visit https://summithealthcare.net/ and click on “services” and “senior behavioral health unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.