SHOW LOW — COVID-19 may have caused Broadway to “go dark,” but it was not “lights out” for Sequoia Village High School’s production of “Into the Woods Jr.”
In fact, no major electrical lighting was needed since the cast of the show lit up the stage with their talent.
Unlike the choir’s previous musical “Aladdin Jr.,” which was staged at the NPC auditorium in Snowflake, this production was staged in a more “organic” setting.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, the musical was staged outdoors at the White Mountain Vacation Village Outdoor Amphitheater in Show Low.
The production, originally scheduled for last spring, held a nighttime performance on Oct. 23 and a daytime performance on Oct. 24.
The cast included most of the students who were scheduled to perform in last year’s production.
Not willing to give up on the musical after its staging was shut down when schools went into distance learning mode last spring, the cast, including 2020 graduates who were part of the original cast prior to the lockdown, was determined to see it through this fall.
SVS Choir Director Cynthia Mealer applauds her choir students’ “don’t quit” determination, noting that during the lockdown and throughout the summer, they continued to meet to talk about ideas for staging it.
“It is only through their dedication and strong work ethic that we were able to pull this off,” noted Mealer.
“One of the reasons I am so passionate about the performing arts is because it has the power to create strong bonds that go beyond the four years of high school. I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of my students who helped make this production such a success.”
For those unfamiliar with the musical, “Into the Woods” takes various fairytale characters, such as Jack and his mother from “Jack and the Beanstalk;” Little Red Riding Hood, her grandmother and her nemesis, the Wolf; Rapunzel and her suitor; Cinderella, her evil stepmother, stepsisters and her prince; as well as other principal characters, namely a baker and his wife who have been cursed by a witch, on an entertaining journey into the woods.
Cast members included: Riley Cluff, the narrator; Dennis-Michael Pawlik, the baker; Emily Payne, the baker’s wife; Nicole Luptak, the witch; Elliott Emerson, Jack; Jen Jackson, Jack’s mother and Little Red Riding Hood’s Granny; Jocelyn Hatch, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Cinderella’s mother; Brock Sherwood, Cinderella’s father, the wolf and Rapunzel’s prince; Sonia Craig and Kyrie Luptak, Cinderella’s stepsisters Lucinda and Florinda; Moriah McKinnis, Cinderella’s stepmother; Xannady Reidhead, Cinderella; Brighton Hatch, Cinderella’s prince; Elijah Gantchoff, the steward; and Mason Payne, mysterious man.
The Sequoia cast, director, and crew would like to thank Steve and Catherine Chlupsa for their support and for allowing them access to the amphitheater in order to bring “Into the Woods, Jr.” to the stage. The members of the production would also like to thank those who braved the chilly and windy weather in order to come out to watch, and for showing their enthusiastic support for them during the performances.
