FLAGSTAFF – You might not have the foggiest idea what oxy-fuel cutting, tig-aluminum or stick metal arc welding is, but four students from Sequoia Village High School can tell you — and they can show you.
Sequoia Village High School seniors Brock Sherwood, Leland Fountain, Brody Ledford, and junior student Keaton Bollschweiler are welding-savvy.
They demonstrated their know-how at the Friday, Feb. 21 SkillsUSA Regional Competition in Flagstaff, earning second place overall in the welding skills category against more than 50 other teams.
“There were a total of eight from the White Mountain Campus of Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT) in the competition — four of which are from Sequoia Village School,” says Sequoia Village School mathematics and physical education teacher and NAVIT Coordinator Stacey Simmons.
“I have had the privilege of teaching each of them in math and they are awesome young men with a strong work ethic,” adds Simmons. “I am excited to see what they do with in their future!”
The foursome attends NAVIT along with their regular high school classes. Many other NAVIT and Northland Pioneer College students were also in Flagstaff for the competition. The group was led by NPC/NAVIT Welding Advisor Randy Hoskins. “This is Brody and Leland’s second year and Brock and Keaton’s first year,” says Simmons.
From the welders
“We all got to go because of funding through NPC and NAVIT,” says Brock Sherwood. “I competed individually and started with stick metal arc welding, then I went onto tig aluminum welding.”
Sherwood also demonstrated his skill in gas metal arc welding and oxy fuel torch cutting. “That’s where you cut out a piece of metal that was has to be cut to specific lengths and also has different shapes.”
“For my first year in the program, I rocked it,” says Sherwood who earned 8th place in a field of 54 individual welders.
The students underwent written exams that tested their general knowledge of welding. They were also interviewed by staff with real-life questions such as, “How do you think you would do in a fab shop and why should we hire you?”
The skillset portion of the competition required them to put together a metal sawhorse using sheet metal and a piece of angle iron. “We had about five hours to fabricate the sawhorse as a team,” explains Show Low High School senior Leland Fountain. “There were 12 to 15 other teams of three people each.”
“We had to read and understand blueprints and take written tests between rotations,” explains Fountain. “We were also tested on types of machines, types of metal welding techniques and our general welding knowledge.”
“I was surprised by the amount of people that showed up,” says Keaton Bollschweiler. “The teamwork that we all had worked out pretty well for us. And, the pressure really got you going and got you in a real life situation.”
They had some fun during the trip too said Brody Ledford. “Leland is a little bit of a jokester,” recounts Brody. “On the way back from Flagstaff, we stopped in Joseph city to get a bite to eat. Leland went outside and lifted up the windshield wipers on our van which our instructor didn’t think was all that funny.”
“Also, we set up a canopy so we can weld in the shade during the competition,” says Ledford. “It’s compact and portable but we are all over 6 feet tall so we kept hitting our heads when we ducked underneath. One of us knocked our helmet off and it broke but we were able to repair it.”
More about NAVIT, SkillsUSA
Northern Arizona Vocational Institute of Technology (NAVIT) provides high school students in 11 area school districts an opportunity to participate in career and technical education programs. The students earn high school credits while attending NAVIT and sometimes also earn community college credit.
SkillsUSA is a national membership association that serves high school, college and middle school students “who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations ...” according to SkillsUSA.org. Schools across the country are able to participate in SkillsUSA competitions.
