Edgar J. Perry, 82 years old, was born in Whiteriver, Arizona to Wilmot and Marie (Quintero) Perry. He died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.
He was married to Corrine Burnette Perry for over 25 years. From this union were born five daughters, Evangeline Warwick, Angeline Hoffman, Deborah Perry, Paula Perry and Elizabeth Perry.
Edgar and Corrine's desire to further their education took them to several states: Kentucky, Texas, New Mexico and finally Arizona. Our father spent over 50 years in the field of Education geared toward the Western Apache: Apache Language (editor of the first Apache dictionary), Culture (Fort Apache Culture Center Director); Historian [editor of several books of the Western Apache History: Education (taught in Apache Language throughout the Fort Apache Reservation School System and the local community college); Tradition (share/taught/danced the Apache Crown Dancer group through the reservation, states, and across the sea); Artist; and Musician. This is just a few of the many educational endeavor he taught/loved throughout the duration of his life.
Survivors includes his four daughters.
He was preceded in death by his wife Corrine Perry, his daughter Elizabeth Perry; Eugene Hoffman, Matthias Hoffman, Anthony Warwick and, Daniel Murphy.
A Drive By Memorial of pictures and his painting will be held in front of Evangeline Warwick in Whiteriver, Arizona on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Viewing of the body will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Owen's Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The graveside funeral, also on Thursday, will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Morning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arizona. (For immediate family only.)
