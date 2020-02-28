NAVAJO COUNTY — Navajo County will have a contentious election season, with battles for most of the county supervisor seats, the sheriff’s office, county recorder and county treasurer shaping up.
South county areas will host several particularly vigorous contests, with incumbent Jason Whiting and appointed incumbent Daryl Seymore defending their seats against multiple challengers.
The headline countywide race will feature Sherriff David Clouse defending his seat against at least two challengers, including Winslow Police Chief Daniel Brown. Democrat Matthew Duran will challenge Clouse in the Democratic primary. Brown’s the only Republican so far – which means he would face whomever wins the Democratic primary in November.
The Navajo County elections office posts the names of people who have submitted a statement of interest for the Aug. 4 primary online:(https://navajocountyaz.gov/Portals/0/Departments/Elections/Documents/ImportantInformation/2020%20Candidate%20Filing%20Assignment.pdf?ver=2020-01-08-152446-647&timestamp=1578522391559).
Candidates have until April 6 to turn in their nominating petitions, so more candidates could easily file for the election. Several incumbent countywide officers and judges have not yet filed candidate’s statements of interest. That includes District 2 Supervisor Jesse Thompson, County Recorder Doris Clark, and Division 1 Superior Court Judge Ralph Hatch.
Thompson’s district mostly covers the Hopi Reservation. Two Democrats have pulled papers, including Robert Salabye and Alberto Peshlakai, the county’s tribal government relations director.
Other county officials have so far drawn no opposition, including District 5 Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger, Schools Superintendent Jalyn Gerlich, County Attorney Brad Carlyon and Superior Court (Div. 4) Judge Michala Ruechel.
If no one else files, several of the contests will be decided in the primary – given the lopsided party registration differences between the heavily Democratic north county and the heavily Republican south county.
In south county filings so far, District 3 incumbent Supervisor Jason Whiting will face Republican county party chair James Vance in the primary. Vance won out in a recent bitter in-party fight that ended with the ouster of former Navajo County Republican chair Steven Slaton.
As it happens, Slaton figures in the other south county donnybrook – the battle for the District 4 Supervisor’s seat.
Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore was appointed in November to the seat after supervisor Steve Williams was appointed to the state appeals court. Seymore’s now running to hold onto the seat as a Republican. He’s facing three opponents in the Republican Primary, including Slaton, Greg Butler and Allison Hephner. Butler’s a lifelong-resident who has served on a host of local boards. Hephner works for the SSOS Consortium.
Other county races look less vigorous – with incumbents facing relatively unknown challengers.
So here’s the lineup so far – with plenty of time for additional candidates to get in on the action:
Supervisors Dist. 1
Lee Jack (Incumbent, Dem)
Roy Laughter (Dem)
Lita Dixon (Dem)
Supervisors: Dist 2
Alberto Peshlakai (Dem)
Robert Salabye (Dem)
(Incumbent Jesse Thompson hasn’t filed)
Supervisors: Dist 3
Jason Whiting (Incumbent, Rep)
James Vance (Rep)
Supervisors: Dist. 4
Steven Slaton (Rep)
Daryl Seymore (Appointed incumbent, Rep)
Greg Butler (Rep)
Allison Hephner (Rep)
Supervisors: Dist. 5
Dawnafe Whitesinger (incumbent, Dem)
County Attorney
Brad Carlyon (Incumbent, Dem)
County Sheriff
David Clouse (Incumbent, Dem.)
Matthew Duran (Dem)
Daniel Brown (Rep)
County Recorder
Michael Sample (Dem)
(Incumbent Doris Clark hasn’t filed)
County Schools Superintendent
Jalyn Gerlich (Incumbent, Dem)
County Treasurer
Angela Sadler (Rep)
Kari Hernandez-Lopez (Incumbent, Dem)
County Assessor
Cammy Darris (Incumbent, Dem)
Superior Court Div. 1
(Incumbent Ralph Hatch hasn’t filed)
Superior Court: Div. 2
Robert Higgins (Incumbent, Dem)
Melinda Hardy (Dem)
Superior Court Div. 3
Dale Nielson (Incumbent, Dem)
Superior Court Div. 4
Michala Ruechel (incumbent, Dem)
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.