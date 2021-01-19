HOLBROOK — Former Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore was voted the new head of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week, as two new supervisors took their seats.
Seymore immediately lauded outgoing chairman Jason Whiting, who is stepping back but remaining on the board.
“The things you have done are timeless,” Seymore said to Whiting, lauding him for guiding the board through both financial crisis and a pandemic, while playing a leading role in regional organizations and forest restoration efforts.
The Zoom meeting also marked the first meeting for two new board members, both Navajo and both representing districts dominated by voters living on the reservation.
Alberto Peshlakai had previously worked for the county as the liaison with the Navajo Nation and other roles — and for the past seven months for the Navajo Tribal government.
“I’m going from the employee side to the supervisor side,” said Peshlakai. “I’m glad to be back in Navajo County — I did miss it for seven months” while working for the tribal government. “I am happy to be afforded this opportunity to be a public servant in this capacity.”
Fern Benally also took her seat for the first time. She has served as head of the Forest Lake Chapter House on the Navajo Nation for the past eight years. She also led protest movements and lobbying efforts to force Peabody Coal to deal with the environmental consequences of the massive coal mine it operated on the Navajo Reservation, including health problems from air pollution and contamination of the water supply.
“I’m thrilled to be on the board with you guys,” she said. “I will be working to get everyone involved. Yesterday I met with the county staff and informed them that I really need some guidance in what I’m going to be doing. This is all new to me. I’m looking forward to working with you and getting to know you better. I’m nervous, so I’m stuttering — but I think that will all come together after awhile.”
The board also elected Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger as the vice chairman. She’s a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe and has worked throughout the year to help cope with a devastating outbreak of COVID-19 on reservation communities.
Seymore, a Show Low insurance agent, served on the Show Low council for 12 years, including seven years as mayor. He was appointed to the board of supervisors in November of 2019, after supervisor Steve Williams was appointed to the state court of appeals. Seymore was then elected to a full term last November.
He operated his Farmer’s insurance business for nearly 30 years and while on the council focused on economic development issues, playing a role in building a new library and council chambers, expanding city hall, landscaping the Deuce of Clubs road, buying up three private water companies to create a municipal water company, upgrading the water treatment plant and other town improvements.
He sold his insurance agency in 2020.
The supervisors also lauded Whiting for his service. He will remain on the board and continue to play a leading role as a stakeholder in the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative, which remains the key to protecting forested communities from the growing threat of wildfires as well as saving the dwindling timber industry in the region.
Whiting at the same meeting was named county supervisor of the year by the Arizona-New Mexico coalition of counties. In making the award, Graham County Supervisor Paul David praised Whiting’s contributions to natural resource issues, like forest restoration, preserving the timber industry, working to protect the interests of ranchers in the course of the reintroduction of the Mexican Gray Wolf and others.
“Jason comes from a small town. He speaks plainly, but he also is at ease in a corporate board room or any other large corporation or at the legislature. He just does a superb job,” said David.
Benally’s election will add the voice of an environmental crusader to the board, which has been focused on economic development and stimulus more than environmental impacts in recent years. The closure of the Navajo Generating plant and the Peabody Coal Mine has had a major impact on the whole county, especially the Navajo Reservation.
She unseated District 1 Supervisor Lee Jack, also a Navajo, who has served on the board since 2016.
In a letter to Peabody Coal in 2013, Benally wrote “the 46-year-old strip mining on Black Mesa is devastating for our people. The pollution from Kayenta Mine on Black Mesa is visible every day. The coal mine does not effectively extinguish coal fires to prevent the toxic gases from being emitted. The gaseous pollution poisons and endangers the respiratory health of our residents. Many coal miners suspect they have lung diseases caused by the coal, but Peabody Western has adamantly denied coal being the direct cause of pulmonary diseases. The residents have noticed increased prevalence of lung problems since the coal mining began. It does not require high education to make correlations. Before Peabody’s arrive, natural springs were plentiful. Natural springs are extinct now. Black Mesa residents now face the daily chore of hauling water.”
Company executives refused to meet with Benally and a group of activists, who traveled to St. Louis to seek to end coal mining and a shift to solar and wind power. In effect, they’ve won the argument now, with high-polluting, high-cost coal plants being phased out and Navajo County has already approved several wind and solar energy generating facilities. Those facilities produce cheaper, cleaner energy — but also provide far fewer jobs than a coal-fired plant and mine.
Peshlakai also has a long history with the Navajo Tribal government.
Navajo President Jonathan Nez served on the board of supervisors during a period when Peshlakai worked at the county’s Tribal Government Relations Director.
Nez attended Peshlakai’s swearing in ceremony in Holbrook on Dec. 28, along with a handful of family members. Prior to Peshlakai’s election to the board in November, he was the Nez’s executive assistant.
“I am very happy and excited for Mr. Peshlakai and his family. I think everyone who has had the opportunity to work with him knows that he is very committed, ambitious and a go-getter,” said Nez, who has been consumed this year with the effort to contain one of the nation’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19.
Peshlakai is Tódích’íi’nii and born into the Kinyaa’aanii clan. His maternal grandfather is Nash’teezhi Tábaahí and his paternal grandfather is Tódík’ózhí. He is originally from Indian Wells, Ariz., located in the southwestern portion of the Navajo Nation.
Alberto joined Navajo County in 2008 as the Public Works Department/Planning & Zoning Secretary. He also served as the District II Transportation Project Manager for Public Works. Prior to his work with Navajo County, Alberto served as a tribal official with Indian Wells Chapter and eventually became the Secretary/Treasurer of Indian Wells Chapter for two terms.
He replaces Supervisor Jesse Thompson, a member of the Navajo Nation who served 28 years on the board, making him the longest-serving board of supervisor in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.