SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) has been very busy according to Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse.
Clouse and Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty made a presentation to the Show Low City Council Tuesday about what a difference MCAT and a cooperative effort between the sheriff’s office and Show Low Police are making in the county.
This is the third year the sheriff has informed the council on the activities that the sheriff’s office has worked on with the Show Low Police Department.
“In the White Mountains there is a lot of collaboration, especially in government,” Clouse said. “It is healthy and it’s working well in public safety. The sheriff’s office has worked with the city of Show Low on several different projects.”
Clouse said his Special Response Team is about to expand services to assist Show Low Police more when a major incident occurs.
“We will be carrying more of that load. The homicide task force, which has been around for several years, will receive more funding. We can improve our training and equipment. We can broaden our services there,” Clouse said.
The sheriff added that his department also plans to increase traffic enforcement and staff is working on a communications project that is a more than $3 million investment.
“This is a huge project. We’ve been working on something like this for years. We will be putting something together pretty quickly,” Clouse said, adding the Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved the initial proposal communications project a few weeks ago.
“It will be a big step forward in our dispatching, communications and information sharing,” he said.
Swanty told the City Council that MCAT is a cooperative effort among the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Show Low Police Department, Winslow Police Department, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), the Arizona Department of Public Safety Criminal Targeting Unit, the Arizona State Gang Task Force, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the FBI and the Navajo County Probation Department.
In 2021, MCAT seized 823.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.3 pounds of heroin, 175 pounds of marijuana and wax, 209,598 fentanyl pills and $97,697 in drug-related cash. Cocaine seizures were way down as MCAT captured only 0.2 grams of it.
They made 137 arrests according to Swanty, served 81 warrants and assisted other agencies 434 times last year.
Swanty also shared a few stories about MCAT’s activities in Show Low including:
• Assisted SLPD with an aggravated assault/drug investigation at 2800 block of West Owens. Approximately 41 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of heroin were seized, along with evidence of the aggravated assault.
• A traffic stop occurred following a surveillance operation at the Maverick at 902 N. Penrod. The stop led to a drug sales investigation that led to a search warrant being served at the Quality Inn. The search warrant revealed approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills, 105 grams of heroin and numerous items of drug sales evidence were seized.
• A long-term drug sales investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the Timberstone Apartments at 100 W. Cooley. The investigation linked drug sales from Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and Snowflake. The residence was fortified with at steel chain, steel bar and metal door braces. Detectives gained entry and arrested two drug sales suspects. Detectives were exposed to fentanyl smoke and NARCAN was deployed. They were treated and released from Summit Emergency Room.
• Detectives initiated a drug sales investigation that stemmed from a SLPD patrol officer’s information. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the Pines Apartments at 2700 S. White Mountain Road. The warrant yielded 880 fentanyl pills and three suspects were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.