PINETOP — The 2021 edition of the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse Barbecue will take place Saturday, August 14, in the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s in Pinetop.
Tickets are available at the barbecue, the Pinetop/Lakeside Tow Hall or from any Sheriff’s Posse Member. Tickets are also available at 18 sponsoring businesses in the White Mountains.
Adults are $14 and children are $6 each at the event. Presale tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.
On the menu are BBQ pork or chicken, corn, coleslaw, beans, buns and drinks.
