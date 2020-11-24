SHOW LOW — Show Low Main Street invites the public to “Shop Small Saturday” on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a merchant poker walk in which many downtown Show Low merchants will be participating. Shoppers are eligible for prizes from local merchants.
“The poker walk encourages people to shop at downtown businesses,” says long-time Show Low Main Street board member and past president Sandy Morgan. “In past years we also saw local and out-of-town shoppers coming into stores that they had never been in before.”
Shoppers were encouraged to visit a list of participating businesses to start the poker run. Upon their first store visit, they will be given an official Shop Small Saturday Poker Walk sheet listing all the business names, addresses, phone numbers and a street map.
As shoppers enter each store, they will be welcomed by the business. They will be instructed to draw a playing card from a shopping bag. The card’s suit (spade, heart, diamond or club) will be noted and initialed on their play sheet.
When a shopper is finished, they choose their best hand and write the cards down in the squares provided. Completed Poker Walk sheets should be turned in at the Perfect Paws store, located at 881 East Cooley.
At the end of the poker walk, the shoppers’ worksheets will be tallied by Show Low Main Street so that the official winners will be determined. (Must be 18 years of age or older to win. One winner per household. Winner(s) will be notified by phone/email.)
Participating merchants:
- Perfect Paws —881 E. Cooley
- Bertie’s Cafe — 1191 E. Deuce of Clubs
- White Mountain Leather Company —1151 E. Deuce of Clubs
- Deuces Games & Souvenirs— 801 E. Deuce of Clubs
- Classic Cookware —100 N. White Mountain Rd
- Kittles —100 N. White Mountain Rd #101
- Pour Station —360 S. White Mountain Rd
- Books n Treasures —1150 E. Deuce of Clubs
- Sweet Home Arizona— 151 N. White Mountain Rd
- The House —1191 E. Hall St.
For more information, visit the Show Low Main Street website at: www.showlowmainstreet.org or email showlowmainstreet@gmail.com.
