SHOW LOW — Last Wednesday, Show Low High School Principal Ben Merchant issued a letter to parents and guardians that the school would “move to virtual learning for the last week before winter break, Dec. 14 to 17.” Winter break began Dec. 17 and classes resume on Monday, Jan. 4.
In-person services for the high school will still be available for students with Educational Development Plans, self-contained programs, learning centers for those who need internet access for benchmark testing, and food/transportation services will also continue.
Winter sports practices including boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling and cheer will continue as planned with the expectation that the official season will begin Jan. 5.
“We are confident that virtual learning over the final week of school will not only provide everyone stronger assurances heading into the holiday season, but will also provide quality and equitable academic services to all students to finish the semester strong,” wrote Merchant.
Show Low Junior High School
A letter was issued by SLUSD Superintendent Shad Housley on Monday, Dec. 14 informing families that “an individual tested positive for COVID-19” at Show Low Junior High School. The letter does not specify if the individual is a teacher or student.
The letter also stated they believe “the exposure to be limited as all protocols were in place at the school, the individual was not showing symptoms while students were present at the school, and the individual will remain at home and in consultation with Navajo County health throughout the duration of the quarantine period.”
The letter was sent to families of students who shared at least one class or activity with the individual who tested positive. The school is also in the process of reaching out to those believed to have been in close or direct contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) with the individual.
Show Low K-8 update
Show Low USD K-8 schools continued in-person learning they begin winter break, Dec. 17. This included Show Low Junior High, Linden Elementary, Nikolaus Homestead Elementary and Whipple Ranch Elementary schools.
Blue Ridge schools
Last Thursday, Blue Ridge Unified School District (BRUSD) announced that all Blue Ridge schools will “remain online-only for the rest of the first semester” which is essentially the same action that the Show Low school district is taking.
“The rationale for this decision includes the rate at which the virus is spreading in our county and community,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright. “Currently, Pinetop-Lakeside is experiencing COVID incidents over nine times the State’s established benchmark of “considerable spread” (100 cases per 100k, versus 920 x 100k we’re now suffering.”)
Wright provided additional detail in his letter stating that “All three State COVID measures (percentage of positivity, cases per 100k, and hospitalization rates) have been in “RED” in Navajo County and our community for two consecutive weeks with no indication of near-term improvement.”
The Blue Ridge district, like Show Low, plans to resume on Jan. 4 on a hybrid basis, Monday — Thursday for grades K-12.
Next semester
Not all school districts have not announced how they will resume in January 2021. Depending on the COVID-19 benchmarks and metrics at that time, districts may begin online or with the hybrid model which blends online and in-person learning. Smaller schools may resume in-person learning depending on the same metrics and the ease of maintaining social distancing, mask wearing and other federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.