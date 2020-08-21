SHOW LOW — The Show Low City Council wants to know what the Show Low Chamber of Commerce is up to, and the Chamber has been committed to being an open book with the council. Some of the Chamber’s funding comes from the city of Show Low and there is a reciprocal relationship between the two if all is working as it should.
At the end of July, Show Low Chamber President Dalilia Edwards spoke before the Show Low City Council with an update following the unexpected resignation of Chamber executive director, Jimmie Applegate. Despite the mystery and rumors surrounding his departure, Edwards has taken the reins to steer the Chamber in a positive direction.
She spoke before the council on Tuesday, Aug. 18 as as council-requested follow-up to her July appearance before the council. Some of the items in progress for the Chamber are to become a member of the Arizona Office of Tourism.
“This would give the Tourist Information Center a website address that had 2.8 million visits annually,” said Edwards in July. “It would would add Show Low on the Arizona map mobile application.”
An America’s Best Communities video featuring Show Low is being revamped and will eventually be linked to the Arizona Office of Tourism’s website with the hope of gaining more virtual traffic.
Edwards and the Chamber board hired a professional to work on the Chamber’s social media campaign, Facebook page, Instagram and an interactive map.
“Within just a few weeks, there was already a robust amount of people that the posts were reaching and engagements being captured on Facebook,” said Edwards.
The Chamber and TIC hours of operation have also been revamped to include Saturdays. Currently, they are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
In the Tuesday meeting, Edwards provided specifics that included Tourist Information Center statistics and social media updates. She aid the TIC logged over 260 in-person visitors to the office in July. The breakdown was 121 in-state visitors from outside the U.S.
The Facebook page stats, according to Edwards, reflected 89,568 views. As the Chamber’s social media page is honed, they expect to capture even more engagement.
An interactive, electronic map is expected to launch in the fourth quarter said Edwards. The digital map of Show Low and surrounding areas can also be downloaded to print. It contains a list of bells and whistles such as an itinerary planner, analytics for the Chamber and even pop up points of interest.
Overall the council seemed pleased with the progress but they were also guarded in their assessment.
“I recommend we approve the Chamber contract for another three months by placing it on the September agenda for review,” said Show Low City Manager Ed Muder. “This would take us through December and we should also have the Chamber board report back after the city council retreat in October.”
“I recommend that we continue the month-to-month part of the contract,” said Councilor Connie Kakavas.
Councilor Brandt Clark suggested Edward provide a monthly update to the city manager via email, however some council members preferred the in-person updates be continued.
“I like seeing Dalila here in person and it seems like a good idea to keep her coming back,” said John Leech Jr. “I would like to see pictures and posts on the Facebook page showing local businesses being open.”
“I really think the Chamber is progressing in the right direction,” said Mayor Daryl Seymore. “I hope we can work this out and bring the Chamber back to a 2020-21 vision. I also encourage the use of Instagram and I hope you show some of our skateparks, bike trails and things that will draw people here.”
Kakavas added that she “would like to see more done with local business and how the Chamber membership is going for them. We want to know how they are doing, especially since COVID-19.”
