Show Low City Council
The Show Low City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Their most recent meeting took place on Feb. 10.

The audience was shown “A Legacy of Service”, a video tribute thanking newly retired city manager Ed Muder for 34 years of service to the city of Show Low. Muder accompanied Navajo County Supervisors Daryl Seymore and Dawnafe Whitesinger and Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart to the speaker’s podium. They gave him a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket.

