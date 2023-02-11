The Show Low City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Their most recent meeting took place on Feb. 10.
The audience was shown “A Legacy of Service”, a video tribute thanking newly retired city manager Ed Muder for 34 years of service to the city of Show Low. Muder accompanied Navajo County Supervisors Daryl Seymore and Dawnafe Whitesinger and Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart to the speaker’s podium. They gave him a Chief Joseph Pendleton blanket.
Supervisor Seymore said, “With that, we hope you have many kinds of prosperity in your life going forward, and you’re never cold and never hungry. Always just think of the warmth and the things you shared with people in your whole life.”
Niel Traver, division manager for APS, spoke on behalf of REAL AZ Northern Arizona’s Economic Development Engine to present Muder with an award showing appreciation for his work helping to develop Show Low. He said, “They say, ‘A rising tide raises all boats,’ and I would say that Show Low was the icon that we all looked to and say, ‘Economically, this is what we want to achieve.’”
Each city council member then took a moment to share their thoughts on Muder’s work and thank him for his time with the city. On behalf of all city employees, they gave him a plaque with small statue like the “Card Players” in downtown Show Low, which reads, “Ed Muder – 34 years of dedicated service – Aug. 1, 1988 to Jan. 31, 2023.”
At the podium, Muder said, “I think we’ve learned, over the years, that when we work together as a council, a staff, and a community, we can get things accomplished. My only encouragement is to keep working together.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had, for the years I’ve been able to serve in Show Low. I’m thankful for my supportive family and for our great staff. If you keep working with them, we’ll be able to accomplish great things in the future.”
After a 15-minute recess, Clair Thomas, executive director at the Show Low Historical Society Museum, provided the museum’s annual report. She said, “The museum continues to be in good standing with the Arizona Corporation Commission, Arizona Historical Society, and Navajo County Library and Museum Code of Ethics.”
In the museum’s 27th year, she said, the museum saw 4,310 visitors, mostly from out of state, accepted 208 donations, and used 1,880 volunteer hours. Thomas said, “The museum could not operate without those volunteers, and they are greatly appreciated.”
Thomas thanked Navajo County staff and Show Low city staff for their help with changing the old Show Low Police Department sign into the new SLHSM sign and for installing a new roof on the museum.
She said, “The Silver Creek Railroad exhibit is not in danger of the roof collapsing, and I, for one, am very grateful,” and said the museum would re-open on March 1.
The council then entertained a motion for consideration to accept grant funding from Robert D. Fisher for Frontier Inclusive Park Playground insulation. The motion was previously discussed on Jan. 17.
Councilman Brandt Clark said, “I just want to say, the Frontier Inclusive Park has been phenomenal. Unless (there’s) been a very, very heavy snowstorm, that park has been used almost every single day.” The motion passed unanimously.
The council then heard recommendations from Shane Hemesath, city engineer with the Show Low Public Works Department, on which construction company to award a contract to for a bridge replacement on E. Hall and N. 11th St. in Show Low.
Hemesath said Ironside Engineering designed the project with a construction estimate of $350,000.00. Of the four bidders, Hemesath recommended awarding the contract to McCauley Construction for $550,782.00. The motion passed unanimously.
The council heard Hemesath’s recommendation for a roadway extension for E. Owens through to Second St. in Show Low. Of the seven bidders, he recommended the council award the contract to Western Grade, LLC for an amount not to exceed $467,159.00. The motion passed unanimously.
Lastly, Hemesath recommended Apache Underground and Excavating and their bid of $280,564.00 for a waterline replacement project along S. 13th Drive, W. Nikolaus and W. Oliver in Show Low, through the Parkview Subdivision. The motion passed unanimously.
Hemesath said all three construction projects were scheduled for May and June of this year. Due to rising construction costs, the excess funding for the projects would come from Joe Tank Road Improvement project funds, capital carryover funds, and funds from the city’s general improvement budget.
The Show Low City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21. The Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting, previously scheduled for Feb. 14, has been canceled. The meeting and minutes can be viewed in full online at showlowaz.suiteonemedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.