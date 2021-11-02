SHOW LOW — The Independent has been following two high interest cases from Show Low and still is, even though not much has been going on in either one of them, publicly, anyway.
Shawn Michael Chock
Chock, 35 of White Mountain Lakes, has been indicted by a grand jury for one count of second degree murder, a Class 1 Felony, for causing the death of Jeremy Barrett, 58 years old, who was riding his bicycle in the Bike the Bluff race going through Show Low on June 19. Chock is alleged to have plowed his Ford truck into a group of racers causing Barrett to lose his life in a Flagstaff hospital. The case started when hundreds of cyclists, some from across the country, planned to participate in a race involving 11 categories, and included men and women of all ages. The race was scheduled to start in Show Low and proceed through Linden, then to Taylor and back to Show Low for a total of 58 miles. Last year’s race was cancelled because of the pandemic.
At approximately 7:25 that morning, Chock, for reasons still unknown, allegedly drove a Ford Super Duty pick up truck into a crowd of 40 to 50 cyclists in front of the Horne Collision Center. Witnesses reported that the driver appeared to do so deliberately. Chock then reportedly crashed into a power pole, fled the scene and ended up getting shot apparently by law enforcement officers through the driver’s side window of the truck. The truck came to rest at a dead end of Oliver Street, along a fence behind the Native Grill Restaurant.
In a court filing, prosecutors allege that Chock ingested a chemical used to clean computers by inhaling, or “huffing” as it is called, its vapors shortly before the collision. Besides the murder indictment, Chock was also charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer by allegedly trying to ram or run over the officer, a Class 2 Felony, eight other aggravated assault charges, Class 3 Felonies, against other persons, presumably the other severely injured cyclists, a Class 2 Felony of leaving the scene of a collision involving death or serious injury, and a Class 5 Felony of unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle.
Not much has happened in the case as it makes its way toward its conclusion. Chock remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. One event of note is that Chock has changed lawyers, which typically delays a case as the new counsel becomes up to date on the state’s case. Chock originally retained a Snowflake firm but Chock replaced that attorney with Bruce S. Griffen of the Flagstaff firm of Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC. Griffen is a notable attorney who is representing Daniel Rawlings in a Gila County manslaughter case involving the vehicle drowning death of three children. Griffen’s firm also represents former Navajo County Health Director Jeffrey P. Lee who signed a plea agreement last month admitting to theft and other charges in a Coconino County case.
According to Arizona’s sentencing laws, if Chock is found guilty of the offenses thus-far charged, he faces decades in prison in what could be in essence a life sentence for this 35-year-old man. His next court date is November 29 in Holbrook. He is presumed by law to be innocent.
Show Low Lake
beating case
According to a press release from Show Low Police, on August 8 about 10 p.m. 19-year-old Joey Jaurique was allegedly lured to Show Low Lake by a 17-year-old girl and severely beaten by two teen boys, whose ages are listed as 16 and 17 by police. Jaurique was flown to a Valley hospital and underwent a six-hour surgery to his face and jaw. He is recovering in Lakeside, say social media reports.
No criminal charges have been filed yet, but Jaurique had been slapped with an injunction against harassment from the parent of a boy and on behalf the boy, who alleged that Jaurique had in the past, fractured the boy’s face. It was also alleged that Jaurique threatened the boy with a firearm on August 8, the very same day Jaurique was allegedly assaulted. Persons on Jaurique’s side asked for a hearing to challenge the order, but the plaintiff’s attorney rightly objected, urging that Jaurique is an adult, it’s his case and he, not others has the standing to make requests of the court.
The judge agreed, and vacated (cancelled) the hearing. Jaurique in turn properly requested a hearing but later withdrew the request, according to court information. That means that the injunction is in effect and will expire one year from the date it was served on Jaurique. The three juvenile suspects in Jaurique’s beating have not been named and none so far has been charged (as adults, anyway) but the fact that a judge found enough evidence to enjoin Jaurique from contacting the boy who asked for the injunction, has and will raise a number of questions.
The Show Low Police Department is in charge of the investigation, and according to Kristine Sleighter of the SLPD the investigation is still ongoing and therefor the department will not comment. An official at the Navajo County’s Attorney’s Office told the Independent that once the investigation is completed by SLPD, if it is submitted to that office, prosecutors will review it to determine what charges, if any, are appropriate against which persons. If indeed charges are filed with the court, once any defendants are served with the charging document, the details will be available by inspecting court records; that is, if the defendants are charged as adults.
Ref the 'beating case'. A restraining order doesn't require any facts. You just have to give the judge a sob story where the judge errors on the side of caution and grants the order. According to the 'boy's' story he was so scared of Joey having a gun that him and his buddy jumped him at the park. Doing so much damage that Joey had to be flown to the valley. If he was really scared about him having a gun why would he go near him?
