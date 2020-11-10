SHOW LOW — Show Low Meals on Wheels board president Steve Beardsley provided an update to the Show Low City Council during its Tuesday, Nov. 3 meeting. Shortly after the presentation, Show Low Mayor-elect John Leech Jr. made a motion to increase the city’s $5,000 donation to $10,000 for Thanksgiving 2020 for Show Low Citizens.
“Due to the efforts of Show Low Main Street, our volunteers, the White Mountain Independent, the WM Woman’s Club and the city of Show Low – the Senior Center will be distributing 300 hot, to-go meals via drive-thru during the Thanksgiving 2020 event,” said Meals on Wheels board president Steve Beardsley.
The Nov. 23 event is unique and came about after Show Low Main Street (SLMS) approached the city of Show Low. SLMS recognized the additional challenges brought about by COVID-19 and proposed the event. The city of Show Low not only partnered with SLMS, it committed $5,000 from the city’s emergency contingency fund to purchase turkeys and food for the drive through event.
The White Mountain Woman’s Club, the White Mountain Independent and others joined forces to get the wheels moving and the turkeys on deck.
Now, the city of Show Low has doubled down.
Following Beardsley’s presentation, the council voted to authorize an additional $5,000 for Thanksgiving 2020 for Show Low Citizens. This brings the city’s total monetary donation to $10,000.
“The pandemic is still going on … our community is going to need it now more than ever,” Leech said. “For that reason and because it stays in our community I would like to make a motion that we double the donation amount.”
“I would agree with Councilman Leech that we need to do more,” said Vice Mayor Mike Allsop. “It think this is a year where people are going to need a little more.”
“It’s kind of a slam dunk. We have it. We can so let’s do,” said Councilman Gene Kelley.
Meals on Wheels/Senior Center update
As the winter season begins, Beardsley wanted the public to know that the Show Low Senior Center will be open for lunch four days a week from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested by calling 928-532-0656.
The Senior Center is available and open to small groups that follow COVID-19 protocols. The center will also be offering a major movie every month suitable for all ages. Last week’s movie was “The Life of Will Rogers.”
“We invite the community to come in and spend some time with us,” said Beardsley. “Relax with us, enjoy a good movie and take a look at the lunch menu.”
In tandem with the Senior Center, the Meals on Wheels program continues to support elderly residents who are homebound.
“We are on track to serve 14,000 meals to homebound seniors this year,” said Beardsley. “Our clients receive breakfast along with fresh hot, nutritious meals five days a week.”
The Meals on Wheels program also delivers dog and cat food, monthly, so that elderly clients on fixed incomes won’t have to choose between food for themselves or food for their dog or cat.
“All of this is possible because of our dedicated staff and our heroic delivery volunteers who have faced the virus (through their continued work in the community.) We are so thankful for our staff, the volunteers and the drivers,” said Beardsley.”
Many other businesses and organizations support the Senior Center year-round. Last month, Hospice Compassus donated Halloween candy for Meals on Wheels clients. And for thanksgiving, clients will receive a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday meal. For Christmas, each client will receive a wrapped holiday gift and a sweet treat.
The White Mountain Woman’s Club will also host its annual Angel Tree gift program for the Meals on Wheels clients.
“And again, thanks to the city of Show Low for the Senior Center expansion,” said Beardsley. “It is wonderful to look at the transformation that it has made to the kitchen.”
The recent kitchen expansion allows the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels to operate more efficiently due to the fact that they now have organized storage and can better plan their bulk purchases.
“We will also announce an exciting event for the community,” said Beardsley. “It’s a secret at this point but will bring good attention to the city of Show Low.”
For more information or to volunteer with Show Low Meals on Wheels, call 928-532-0656. For information about Thanksgiving 2020 for Show Low Citizens, call Show Low Main Street Program Manager, Denise Stow at 623-340-4131 or email or email Julia Edens at jmfoster@frontiernet.net.
